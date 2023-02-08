Home

5 Romantic Resorts For A Special Valentine's Celebration

This Valentine’s Day, love is in the air, and it’s time to make plans for a romantic getaway with the people you care about the most! There is no better way to enjoy the season of love than with a vacation, whether it is a romantic trip for two, a trip with the whole family, or a trip with your closest friends. In fact, there is no better way to celebrate the season of love at all.

As Valentine’s Day draws near, there appears to be an infinite number of different ways to celebrate the occasion. We have produced a list of the best and most interesting places to travel on Valentine’s Day, ranging from stunning landscapes to cozy cottages to something that is truly historic. Each of these destinations is certain to deliver an experience that is full of love and memories.

Wilderness of Jawai, Rajasthan

The WelcomHeritage Cheetahgarh Resort and Spa in the Jawai district of Rajasthan is located in the picturesque town of Bera, district Pali. It sprawls across 20-acre private estate and is home to the roaring wild, a haven for leopards. Despite its remote location, the home provides plenty of cozy space. Swimming pool, clubhouse, gymnasium, big Spa, nature hikes, and more. The resort also offers cultural experiences, such as temple tours and guided safaris through neighboring villages where guests may learn about the spiritual beliefs and legends of the indigenous Rabari people.

Victorian style Beach Gate Bungalow in Kochi

The Beach Gate Bungalow can be found in a tranquil area of Fort Kochi, just a few minutes walk from the beach and under the canopy of large, ancient trees. This landmark structure dates back to the 1950s and was developed by the Sterling Companies in Kochi, has been operating as a business since 2015. These secluded, separate twin bungalows are a wonderful representation of a bygone era of British colonial opulence. Is your love Shakespearean? If that’s the case, you’ve come to the proper place to show your affection.

Sea-side village experience at the Marari Beach in Kerala

Marari Beach is a place of ultimate relaxation in a serene environment of 55 acres of a dynamic and diverse ecosystem, inspired by the gentle and rustic culture of the local fisher folk who have nature as their constant companion. Imagine you and your love surrounded by palm trees, lily ponds, verdant hills, a sandy beach, and the gentle waves of the Arabian Sea.

Why not head overseas? Nothing better than Jetwing Saman Villas in Sri Lanka

Planning an amorous getaway that is accessible and yet secluded? Elevating your Valentine’s Day to a whole new level this year with Jetwing Saman Villas in Bentota, Sri Lanka. With its breathtaking location on the country’s southwestern coast and equally stunning ocean-view rooms, this boutique hotel offers a romantic escape that is unrivaled. Unique dining experiences like “Rock Dining” on a decorated platform at the edge of the ocean, a romantic alfresco dinner under the stars at the Mangala Pavilion, or a private and intimate dinner overlooking the vastness of the Indian Ocean, create those unforgettable moments of togetherness.

A heritage house of rare distinction, treat your amour at Visalam

This Valentine’s Day, spend some time at Visalam, a 15-room heritage-boutique hotel in the Chettinad village of Kanadukathan, Tamil Nadu, and rediscover your love through the lens of the 19th-century Chettiar way of life. With its Burmese teak woodwork, intricate ceilings, European and Far Eastern chandeliers, Belgian glasswork, Italian marble, and handcrafted tiles, Visalam is a true museum showing the greatest examples of a traditional Chettiar residence.

