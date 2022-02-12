If you’ve ever wondered how royalty lived in the past and how opulent their palaces were, we’ve compiled a list of the greatest royal palaces that can provide a luxurious stay especially ahead of Valentine’s Day. There are several beautiful forts and ancient palaces throughout India that have been turned into hotels for visitors to enjoy a royal experience. While some have historic architecture, others have all the modern conveniences and old-world charm.Also Read - Quick Fixes for Valentine’s Day by Shahnaz Husain

1. Neemrana For Palace

Neemrana Fort Palace is proud to be a leading historical hotel in Rajasthan as well as a one-of-a-kind property in India. They've gone to great lengths to ensure that these historic structures are repaired and conserved in their original state, transporting you back to the Middle Ages. This magnificent heritage hotel near the Delhi-Jaipur highway is the ideal setting for a romantic trip. It is an exquisite treat to watch and visit with your loved one this Valentine's. One of the earliest and finest heritage resorts near Jaipur, Neemrana Fort-Palace, takes you on a spectacular adventure that truly captivates you in the last five centuries.

2. Nahargarh Fort

Nahargarh is majestically situated near Ranthambhore's forest, within a lush stretch of trees and a plethora of fauna. Spend some quality time with your beloved in this magnificent royal hideaway. Ranthambhore National Park, Rajasthan's tiger-infested wildlife sanctuary, is just a few yards away. Nahargarh, draped in the ivory white fortress is surrounded by natural nature, providing a serene sense of monarchy and solitude. Nahargarh, the opulent royal hotel, is renowned amongst visitors as one of Rajasthan's most luxurious resorts, where mornings are filled with exciting safaris and tiger tours, while evenings are filled with cultural shows.

3. Noor Mahal

Treat your Valentine to an unrivalled customised experience at Khwabgah at Noor Mahal, Incredible Palace Hotel, in one of the country’s most magnificent royal chambers. This exquisite chamber is one of the most luxurious locations for a love experience, taking one’s breath away. The royal chambers are adorned with arched masonry, crystal chandeliers, gold leaf frescoes, hand-painted walls, lavish furnishings, rare antiques and artwork, and lush curtains. Living at Khawabgah is like living out your fantasy of being a king or queen in a palace surrounded by pure luxury and modern opulence.

4. Six Sense Barwara

Rajasthan is a stunning destination, with golden sand dunes and star-studded night skies. Escape to the Six Senses Fort Barwara, built in the 14th century, for a week of love, connection, and awareness. Set the tone for a rejuvenating and unforgettable stay in the stunning 14th-century fort that has been lovingly restored to become a royal haven of well-being. Six Senses Fort Barwara is surrounded by the magnificent Aravallis and includes two old palaces and two temples that have been restored to their former splendour. Enjoy delightful goodies on arrival and daily farm-to-table breakfast and lunch at the lush Cortile, the all-day cafe, while taking in the stunning views of the fort.

5. Pataudi Palace

Stroll leisurely around The Pataudi Palace’s extensive gardens, which are set in the verdant countryside of Haryana. This is completely royal, extending through the grandeur of Royal Delhi’s stately homes. The Pataudi Palace is spread on ten acres of lush greenery in Haryana’s wide countryside. Despite the fact that an ancient Gothic palace existed, it was renovated into an opulent refuge perfect for getting lost in a realm of royalty. For couples looking for a nearby romantic retreat, this palace with a royal appearance is a must-see.

Plan your royal trip on Valentine’s Day.