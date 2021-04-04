Officially, summer has arrived. And with schools and colleges shut, you have a good opportunity to unleash your wanderlust and travel with your family to a place that is far off from constantly rising temperature and city’s hustle and bustle. In fact, you can even opt for “work from mountains” this summer if your organisation allows you to do so. Also Read - COVID-19 Vaccination: Getting Your Parents Vaccinated? Check Out These Dos And Don’ts

Here Are The 5 Safe & Best Tourist Places You Can Visit During Summer Vacation in 2021

Manali

Inarguably one of the most popular summer destinations in India, Manali is called the "queen of hills" for a reason. The picturesque town is surrounded by snow-capped mountain peaks and immense greenery nurtured by River Beas. It is definitely a backpacker's paradise.

Places to visit in Manali: Hadimba Temple, Himalayan Nyingmapa Gompa monastery, Club House, Solang Valley, Jogini Falls, Arjuna Gufa, and Vashisht Hot-Water Springs

Things to do: Paragliding at Solang & Rohtang Valleys, yoga at Shri Hari Yoga Ashram, yak-riding at the wildlife sanctuary and dipping in hot-water springs at Vashisht

COVID guidelines: The state government has not yet imposed restrictions on the entry or movement of the tourists; however, it is advised to strictly adhere to the COVID19 protocol such as wearing mask, using hand sanitizer and maintaining social distancing.

Ooty

Ooty, the Queen of Hill Stations, is one amazing and coolest place in India to visit in May as the weather is just perfect for exploring the many tourist attractions that the town has to offer. From vast green patches, beautiful gardens, spectacular mountain views to pleasant weather, the hill station has so much to offer.

Places to visit in Ooty: Botanical Garden, Ooty Boat House, Rose Garden, St. Stephen’s Church, visit Doddabetta peak and many more

Things To Do: Toy train ride, hike Doddabetta Peak, and sightseeing

COVID guidelines: A fine of Rs 200 and up to six months imprisonment will be levied against those violating the order to wear face masks and other preventive measures.

Ladakh

Ladakh is a must-visit place during the summer holidays. If you haven’t visited the place yet, then you are really missing out on something spectacular. A high altitude cold desert, Ladakh’s earthy hillscape adds color to the hues of the blue sky and makes this place a sight to behold for the visitors. You will find picture-perfect gompas and whitewashed stupas in Ladakh where you can get some Insta-worthy pictures. May-June are ideal months to visit Ladakh.

Places to visit in Ladakh: Zanskar Valley, Pangong Tso Lake, Kargil, Khardung La Pass, Nubra Valley, and Magnetic Hill

Things To Do: Chadar trek, Stok Kangri Trek, Campfire, ice hockey, and rock climbing

COVID guidelines: The Ladakh administration has made it mandatory for passengers arriving in the UT to carry negative RT-PCR reports. The report cannot be older than 96 hours. In case, passengers fail to carry negative RT-PCR reports, then they will have to undergo mandatory quarantine of 7 days and COVID-19 test.

Dharamshala

If you are looking for a tranquil and cool place to visit during this year’s summer vacation with your family, then look no beyond than this picturesque hill station. Dharamshala houses temples and monasteries and is best known internationally as the home of Dalai Lama of Tibet.

Places to visit: Kangra Fort, Bhagsunath Temple, Bhagsu Falls, Namgyal Monastery, Dalai Lama Temple complex, and HPCA Stadium

Things to do: Unwind and relax, stay in Namgyal Monastery, boat ride in Dal Lake, and walk through the tea plantations

COVID guidelines: As per the government website, there shall be no requirement of registration of inter-state movement of persons. No separate permission / approval / prior testing will be required for such movements. Tourists must have downloaded Aarogya Setu App on their mobiles

Andaman and Nicobar

A perfect summer getaway is incomplete without sandy beaches and cool margaritas, don’t you think? And if you are looking for some adventure activities too, then the Andaman and Nicobar Islands is a hub for some pretty amazing water activities with small island beaches. From scuba diving to snorkeling, the mesmerizing islands offer crystal clear water and white-sand beaches.

Places to visit in Andaman: Cellular jail, anthropological museum, white sandy beaches and mesmerizing waterfalls of little Andaman and Ancient caves of Long Island.

Things to do: visit cellular Jail, National Museum, try Scuba Diving and Snorkeling at Havelock Island, experience the corals at North Bay Beach, explore the local delicacies

COVID guidelines: The administration of the Union territory of Andaman and Nicobar has made the negative Covid-19 report mandatory for visiting tourists. Deputy director (health) and nodal officer for Covid-19, Dr Avijit Roy, said that residents will also have to submit the negative test report to move from their island to another.

Is it safe to travel during the COVID times?

Even though there is a talk of second wave of COVID-19 in the country, there are various precautions, including social distancing, wearing mask and using hand sanitizer, one can take to keep themselves safe and protected. According to a survey conducted by the market research institute YouGov last December, of the survey respondents, 40% said they planned to travel within their own country in 2021.

Over the last 24 hours, India saw the biggest daily surge in coronavirus cases since mid-September, with 93,249 fresh infections, taking the tally to over 1.24 crore. This is the highest since September 19, when 93,337 cases were recorded.