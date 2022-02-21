With over 15 paths to select from, Seychelles has become known for some of the most magnificent nature hikes and trails in the Indian Ocean. Each network of walkways and trails that traverse the islands of Mahe, Praslin, and La Digue is distinct and symbolises the islands’ diversity and wealth, according to nature lovers.Also Read - Domestic Air Traffic Will Surpass Pre-Covid Levels in Next Two Months: Jyotiraditya Scindia

Seychelles are home to some of the world’s most beautiful beaches. This tropical paradise has fine white sand, blue waters, and a year-round tropical environment. Seychelles’ main source of revenue is tourism, which attracts both cruise ship passengers and independent tourists throughout the year. And the country’s tourism infrastructure is fantastic. Also Read - Kerala Tourism Introduces Caravan Park - a House on Wheels Experience That's so Unique You'll Instantly Want to Plan Your Staycation

Bollywood actor Madhuri Dixit and her family went on a trip to Seychelles. She appeared to enjoy her time in the paradise of nature based on the lovely photos the actor shared on her social media. This location serves as the starting point for a variety of gorgeous beaches, coral reefs, and natural reserves. Also Read - Australia Finally Reopens, Welcomes Back Travellers With Toy Koalas And Tim Tam

Check Madhuri Dixit’s pictures from her trip to Seychelles:

Here are some of the best nature trails to visit on your next vacation:

1. Copolia Lodge Trail, Mahe

Copolia Trail, located in Morne Seychellois National Park, is one of Seychelles’ most popular hiking trails. The view is simply breathtaking, spanning the east coast of the main island all the way to the country’s international airport. The trail is hidden beneath the lush growth of the forest, which contains many endemic palms; higher up, the area is covered in boulders.

2. Anse Major Trail, Mahe

The Anse Major trail will not disappoint if you are looking for a relaxing beach day at the end of a hike. The isolated beach of Anse Major is reached via a relatively easy walk through giant boulders. The walk to the beach and back takes about three hours, but the clear blue sea and lagoon are ideal for a picnic.

3. Vallee de Mai, Praslin

Seychelles has two UNESCO World Heritage sites, including the legendary Vallee de Mai, one of the world’s smallest natural UNESCO World Heritage Sites, where millions of years of isolation have resulted in the evolution of many unique species found nowhere else on the planet. The Vallee de Mai, a living remnant of ancient palm forests, is the green heart of Praslin Island and home to Seychelles’ largest intact forest of the endemic coco de mer palm. If you’re lucky, you might even see the rare Seychelles Black Parrot.

4. Fond Ferdinand, Praslin

Even though the Vallee de Mai is unquestionably Praslin’s main draw, the alternative Fond Ferdinand Nature Reserve is also well worth a visit. This 122-hectare park is six times the size of Vallee de Mai and contains more endemic plant and animal species to discover. From the elevated lookout point, enjoy endless views of Praslin, as well as several other Inner Seychelles Islands, including Curieuse, La Digue, and Coco Island.

5. Nid d’Aigle, La Digue

If you’re looking for a once-in-a-lifetime adventure, consider climbing to the Nid d’Aigle while in La Digue. This 333-meter ‘mountain’ (1092 ft) is La Digue’s highest peak and is also known as the Eagle’s Nest. The trail meanders through soft forest floors, granite boulders, and red earth. The highest point provides a breathtaking view of Praslin, Felicite, and Marianne Island.

(With inputs from IANS)