Train Rides in India: Travelling is fun and can be truly an abode to heaven for travel enthusiasts. It allows you to visit new cities, interact with people, and sample other foods. Amid the tight international travel restrictions in place, what can an Indian do to satisfy his or her travel needs? Well, traveling domestically is your best bet. Consider taking a train ride instead of going to the beach or choosing to travel by car to the mountains. While traveling, you get to unwind, take in the scenery, and spend time with your loved ones.

5 train rides in India that are worth money and time:

1. Kalka Shimla Toy Train

There are two reasons why people travel to Shimla- to capture the mesmerizing view of the mountains and enjoy the toy train ride. Built in 1903, the train is known for its engineering masterpiece, which covers 102 tunnels, 919 stunning curves, and 864 bridges. The journey starts from Kalka, taking you through amazing views of the waterfalls, lush forests, and rugged mountains. Till the time it reaches Shimla, you will be awestruck by the beauty of the city, which retains the title 'Queen of hills'. This ride is so special that it is listed as a UNESCO site. Generally, five trains cover the distance between Kalka and Shimla- Shivalik Deluxe, Himalayan Queen, Rail Motor, Shimla Kalka passenger, and Shimla Express, with the fare starting from Rs.70.

2. Mandovi Express

Started in 1999, the Mandovi Express has been in service for over 21 years. It has been named after the Mandovi River, which is known as the lifeline of Goa. The train operates between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and Madgaon Junction, which is the primary railway station in Goa. The train covers 581 km with an average journey time of 11hr 50min and is known for its tasty food that includes a mixture of regional cuisines like Gujarati dabelis, methi vadas, soups, idli-vadas, and more. With the help of comfortable seats, great hospitality, and delicious food, the journey with Mandovi Express promises to deliver an enjoyable experience to the passengers.

3. Indian Maharaja Deccan Odyssey

If you want to feel like a true king, then Deccan Odyssey is your way towards it. The train is built to mimic the traditions of various royal eras of Maharashtra. It operates between Delhi and Mumbai with 21 coaches. The entire train is stocked with facilities like internet connectivity and air-conditioning to give the utmost comfort to the passengers. Other provisions like a well-stocked bar, multi-cuisine menu, conference cart, and spa give an unforgettable experience once you onboard Deccan Odyssey by paying a minimum fare of Rs 5,12,400.

4. Golden Chariot

When people want to travel in style, they hop on the Golden Chariot. The train covers the territories of Kerala, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu along with Pondicherry and Goa. Once inside, the passengers are greeted with alluring hospitality and bombarded with a 360-degree view of the age-old tradition. The decor of the train creates an elegant atmosphere, which makes the landscapes passing by even more magical. With a starting price of Rs 53355, passengers get the best of suites, dining experience, spa, and more at their service.

5. Darjeeling Toy Train

Hopping on the Darjeeling toy train is an opportunity that one would rarely want to miss. It’s accorded by UNESCO and for the right reason, of course. The train functions between New Jalpaiguri and Darjeeling with the help of a small steam engine. As most of the train components are close to 100 years old, it runs at a slow pace, allowing passengers to absorb the surrounding beauty of the hills. The toy train takes you through the villages and local shops with children waving at you, a moment a photographer will cherish forever. By paying a minimum of Rs.1420, you can get the ride of your life and enjoy the view of Batasia Loop, covered in the lap of hills.