5 Unconventional Places to Visit in South India For Your New Year’s Vacation

New Delhi: As the year 2022 approaches, what better than welcoming it with all the zeal and zest? One-day trips or weekend getaways have become all the rage in recent times as people are more eager than ever to break the monotony of every day life amidst the Covid pandemic.

For the convenience of our readers, here we have curated a list of some of the unconventional places in South of India that you can travel to on your New Year's vacation with family and kids. Check them out.

1. Dandeli – Camping and White-Water River Rafting

For the wild, dirt-loving travellers, the Dandeli wildlife sanctuary is a terrific tourism destination in South India. It is surrounded by rich deciduous forests, a diverse range of wild animals, and the Dandeli River. This holiday location is a popular spot for coracle boating, trekking, and rafting. The picturesque splendor of the area, combined with adventure sports activities, makes it an adventure-filled New Year’s vacation destination to go white water river rafting with friends and relax in the gorgeous rain forest. Also Read - Top 5 Family Vacay Spots in India For Your Christmas And New Year Weekend Getaways

2. Wonderla Amusement Park

Wonderla Resort, located right at the backyard of Wonderla Amusement Park and 35km away from Bangalore city offers all luxurious rooms, fully equipped recreation areas, with all amenities. It also provides its guests with a home away from home, giving them a chance to enjoy a relaxing and stress-free staycation to celebrate their perfect New Year’s Eve while feeling the warmth of home. Check out the Wonderla website and grab some exciting offers on packages at best deals.

3. Periyar National Park, Kerala

Periyar is known for its herds of wild elephants. On a boat safari, they can sometimes be observed by the side of the lake. Guided nature walks, border hikes, bamboo rafting tours, and night jungle patrols are just a few of the additional activities available in and around the park, making it a perfect New Year’s spot for safari-loving adventurers.

4. Houseboat in Alleppey

Imagine a holiday where all you do is float on a luxury, traditional Kerala houseboat through peaceful, soft waterways, passing by some of the most stunning views Kerala has to offer. As the houseboat navigates the smooth canals, you sit back and relax, taking in the views of the rich foliage and stunningly beautiful birds that call Vembanad Lake home. As you float by, you may get glimpses of Keralans going about their daily lives on the beach. Increase the value of this unique experience by purchasing fresh fish from merchants along the lake’s edge, which can be prepared in style and presented to you right on the houseboat. Take a day cruise or an overnight stay on one of the magnificent Kettuveloms to get the perfect New Year feels.

5. Cycling through the Nilgiris

Cycling over the mystical and expansive Nilgiris mountains will excite fitness enthusiasts and is a breath of fresh air while stepping into a new year. The Nilgiris, which means “blue mountains” is a hub for South India’s magnificent greenery, unusual fauna, and indigenous people. Cycling treks through the enormous Nilgiris Biosphere Reserve are offered, allowing visitors to explore spectacular sights such as Bandipur, Wayanad, and Mudumalai.