On Tuesday, The Himachal Pradesh government allowed inter-state travel without an e-pass after shutting borders for more than five months due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The state cabinet has, however, decided not to resume inter-state transport buses as of now.

That means, traveling to the hills just got easier. We all have been craving to get out of our homes and travel and wander in the hills to rejuvenate and destress. Dreaming of serenity, calm, the chirp of birds, the deep intensity of a forest, the sound of a flowing river, and the rain on a tin roof? Then we have 5 best destinations in Himachal Pradesh, the tourist paradise which is easy on the pocket and can be your weekend getaway spot.

1. Barot: Want to get away from the never-ending office deadlines? Then, Barot is the perfect destination for you. You can bike, hike, and enjoy the sound of a river. Exciting right? Then, think no more and pack your bag right away and head to this gorgeous place in Himachal Pradesh.

2. Fagu: This place is located 20 km away from Shimla, and not many travelers are aware of this breath-taking gorgeous location. This place is a perfect destination to simply unwind and connect to yourself and not with the world for a change.

3. Barog: Don’t have a lot of time with you but still want to visit the hills? Barog is the place for you. It is an unexplored location for you. It is surrounded by lush greenery, a beautiful valley, and more. It is in Solan.

4. Kotkhai: If you love the off-beat, unexplored locations, Kotkhai is a perfect mix of that. Naga Devta mandir and Nava Peak are few attractions that are in the neighborhood.

5. Mashobra: Located near Shimla, this quiet, scenic location will surely leave you spellbound. You can enjoy skiing, explore its pine and oak forest, and more.

So, where are you headed this weekend?