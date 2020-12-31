Udaipur is home to many royal palaces, stunning lakes, beautifully crafted temples, and gardens. There is so much to see that you won’t be able to visit everything in a single go and might have to visit again! No complaints there – once you visit this lovely city, you’ll keep coming back to for! Also Read - 11 Differently Abled Couples Tie Knot at Mass Wedding in Udaipur, Take Pledge to Say No to Dowry | See Pics

Here are some of the places you absolutely must visit when exploring Udaipur!

• City Palace

City Palace is the perfect place to start off your trip to Udaipur. It beautifully sits at the banks of Lake Pichola and will give you a glimpse of the Mewar Dynasty’s princely grandeur. This awe-inspiring palace features some beautifully created courtyards, corridors, terraces, hanging gardens, and much more. The palace also has a museum that features some of the finest paintings, antiques, and sculptures belonging to the Rajput kings. There’s so much to explore that you will never have a dull moment while you are in and around the palace.

• Fatehsagar Lake

Fatehsagar Lake is one of the most iconic locations in Udaipur, and a must-visit for those who love serene spots. You’ll be surprised to know that this is a man-made lake that was built by Maharana Fateh Singh of Udaipur and Mewar so that the locals could have a reliable source of water. Now, it’s one of the most beautiful places in the city, and an ideal place for a romantic boat ride.

• Jagdish Temple

While you are at the City Palace the next place you should visit is the biggest temple in Udaipur, Jagdish Temple. Maharana Jagat Singh built this Indo-Aryan marvel in 1651 and the construction of this temple took an estimated 1.5 million Indian rupees. This three-storied temple has 50 finely carved pillars on its first and second floors.

It is dedicated to Lord Vishnu and has beautiful carvings and several appealing statues of Hindu gods and goddesses that are bound to leave you mesmerized. When you visit this temple, don’t forget to attend the sunset aarti before leaving.

• Lake Pichola

Lake Pichola is one of the oldest and largest artificial freshwater lakes in Udaipur. The lake measures nearly 4-kms by 3-kms and is enveloped by several palaces, temples, ghats and hills. This picturesque lake has several islands that offer a number of tourist attractions for you to enjoy. You can plan a cosy picnic by the lake or go on a boat cruise. The sunset from the lake looks really beautiful while the lit-up palaces around the lake look stunning and lets you share some memorable and unforgettable moments with your loved ones.

• Vintage Car Museum

No trip to Udaipur is complete without a visit to the Vintage Car Museum. It was founded in February 2000 and features several vintage luxury cars (that are more than 50 years old) from brands like Rolls-Royce, Cadillac, Ford, Mercedes Benz and many more. It even has some famous cars like the 1934 Rolls Royce Phantom that was used in the James Bond movie Octopussy. The apex of this museum is the royal shell petrol pump that still works. If you are a motor enthusiast then this place is going to be a paradise for you.

• Saheliyon Ki Bari

Saheliyon Ki Bari is a beautiful garden built by Sangram Singh II as a gift to his queen and her maids and is a remarkable sight. The beautifully crafted fountains, marble statues and lush green lawns never fail to attract tourists from around the globe. The rain fountains were later added by Maharana Bhopal Singh. The garden acts as a green retreat in the desert lands. The serene and romantic environment of this place makes it extremely popular amongst couples.

Now, all you need to do is pack your bags and start planning your trip to Udaipur before this holiday season ends to have the trip of your lifetime!

