When theres a long weekend coming up, you dont need any excuse to head out for a vacation. It’s time to satiate your wanderlust and beat the office blues with a short trip in search of some clean air, scenic views and scented forests at these drive away destinations from Delhi. For Delhiites, travellers have the choice of a cozy lodge at the foothills of the Dhauladhar range, a charming cottage surrounded by lush greenery or an eco-resort bang in the middle of an apple orchard!

Wherever you go, theres always an Airbnb and heres a list of fantastic homes to discover during the upcoming weekend.

1. Cedar Lodge

Where: Palampur, Himachal Pradesh

Spend your day and night at this picturesque and cozy lodge at the foothills of the Dhauladhar range of the Himalayas near a charming village.

2. Charming cottage

Where: Landour, Mussoorie, Uttarakhand

Take some time off from city life at this calm and cosy retreat in Mussoorie. Spend the afternoon exploring the exquisite greenery around you and the nights cozying up to a nice bonfire.

3. Vue Sur La Montagne-Mountain View Chalet

Where: Majkhali, Uttarakhand

Experience picturesque living in a Mountain View Chalet, inspired by French architecture, having breathtaking views of snow-capped Himalayan peaks. Located over a landscaped green hill in a village called Majkhali is this peaceful personal retreat. CHECK OUT Top 5 cheap vacations from Delhi for a perfect weekend

4. Meena Bagh Ratnari. An Apple Orchard House

Where: Shimla, Himachal Pradesh

An eco-resort bang in the middle of an apple orchard, this property is part of the Meena Bagh Resorts, newly built eco-friendly homes in Himachal. Built for leisure, this Bungalow is suitable for those who want some serenity, nature & isolation and the surreal experience of living in an apple orchard. If you love bird-watching, the property also has a telescope that can be put to good use scanning the clear night skies.

5. 3 BedRoom Mysty View Villa

Where: Kasauli, Himachal Pradesh

This home is located in the magical Shivalik range, which engulfs you at once in the grandeurs of Himachal Pradesh. Scenic mountains, undulating hillsides and enchanting view of the valley leaves a surreal impact on all who visit this Airbnb home. To relax, one can just walk amongst the clouds, inhale the mist around and get lost in the mystical surroundings of timeless natural beauty.

6. La Belle Vie Naukuchiatal

Where: Bhimtal, Nainital, Nainital, Uttarakhand

This cosy and comfortable property is made with natural stone and reclaimed wood, quite like what it is supposed to be for a house in the hills. Enjoy the breathtaking view and scenic beauty at this Airbnb home.

So, just take your pick and enjoy a memorable weekend away from your hectic and monotonous urban routine.