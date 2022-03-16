Holi is a prominent Indian holiday that is widely observed and much celebrated. An amazing mix of, colours, food & beverages, and music attracts not only locals but also a large number of foreign tourists that come to India specifically for the Holi celebrations, which takes place on March 18th, this year.Also Read - Holi 2022: Goa, Puri And Mahabaleshwar Are The Most In-Demand Destinations In India

Holi celebrations in the heart of the city are among the most anticipated festivals. There are various exceptional retreats for a wonderful Holi celebration in Delhi for those who want to enjoy their hearts out. Here are some of the most talked-about venues in Delhi-NCR to celebrate the Holi festival:

1. Holi Festival 2022

The festival offers the best Bollywood Holi carnival ever with an open-air party, live food, and beverage counter. The fiesta extends its services with a rain dance party and colour splash.

Date and Time: 18th March, 10.00 AM

Ticket Price: Rs 499 onwards

Location: Gaur Football Stadium, Noida

2. Ambassador Holi Party

To keep the spirits up of the vibrant festival, it promises a good time for all party animals. A musical, performance, and fun extravaganza.

Date and Time: 18th March, 10.00 AM

Ticket Price: Rs 1800 onwards

Location: Lutyens Lawns, New Delhi

3. Holi Moly

The fourth edition of the Holi festival offers a great fusion of music, rich culture, and heritage along with unlimited food and beverage.

Date and Time: 18th March, 11.00 AM

Ticket Price: Rs 599 onwards

Location: Surajgarh Farms, Gurugram

4. Rang Barsay

Delivering the craziness to India’s homeland to redefine Holi, this colour-filled party will make your heart jump with joy. Witness the astounding VFX and DJs and put your best feet forward.

Date and Time: 18th March, 11.00 AM

Ticket Price: Rs 999 onwards

Location: Toro, New Delhi

5. Holi Bollywood DJ Night

This vibrant, elevated festival will provide one of the most enjoyable summer experiences. From live DJs and unlimited serving of alcohol to lip-smacking delicacies, this fiesta offers the most promising experience.

Date and Time: 16th March, 8.00 PM

Ticket Price: Rs 2000 onwards

Location: Insomnia, Delhi

Are you heading to these events? Let us know.