Korean Restaurants in Delhi-NCR: In the past, the impact of Korean culture on Indian society was little to nonexistent. Thanks to the magnificent wave of Korean pop, numerous people have developed a strong affection for Korean cuisine and culture during the past ten years. Korean food is sometimes misunderstood in society to consist just of rice and kimchi. But it is undeniable that a large variety of delectable and healthy low-carb dishes fall under the umbrella of Korean cuisine. These Korean eateries in Delhi that have perfected the skill of cooking Korean food might be worth a try.

You might want to check out these Korean restaurants near Delhi-NCR:

1. Gung The Place

One of the first Korean restaurants in India, Gung is a three-story palatial establishment. The cozy South Delhi environment of Gung The Palace reverberates with authenticity thanks to its floor sitting, hardwood decor, and paned, flowery room dividers. The accompanying side dishes are tasty but a little peppery. The best food in this restaurant is a wide range of pork-based Korean meals. Any admirer of Korean music can have fun in the karaoke room inside.

2. Restaurant De Seoul

Only lunch and dinner are served at this establishment. You'll be tempted to order more of their delectable pork-based dishes. The features of good Korean food are undoubtedly good pork dishes, substantial portions, and a lovely light atmosphere. For quite some time, Restaurant De Seoul has been succeeding in all of these areas and more.

3. Busan

Due to its close proximity to North Campus, Busan is a favourite among students. It is surrounded by Majnu Ka Tila’s Tibetan eateries. Tapas-style meals are served at the Busan Korean Restaurant, which has a lovely bay window and a bamboo interior. With its vast menu and substantial portions, there is much to enjoy while looking out over the banks of the Yamuna.

4. Kori

A modest, beautiful cafe called Kori’s is tucked away in one of Safdarjung’s busiest lanes. They provide a diverse selection of beverages and a lengthy, distinctive menu. Along with the lovely atmosphere and welcoming staff, the food is excellently authentic Korean. In addition, the meal is inexpensive! Bring your friends, open a bottle of soju, and enjoy the food.

5. Hahn Kitchen

This location has a highly trendy, contemporary vibe with a traditional Korean design. This is the place to go if you’re searching for superb Korean food and a dining experience, and it’s ideal for family outings. Their speciality is Korean, which makes up the majority of their pretty comprehensive menu. We appreciate the fact that it’s one of the few locations where you can get a Korean breakfast.

6. Dalgrak Restaurant

Dalgrak serves a wide variety of Korean dishes and drinks, Additionally, due to the kitchen’s close proximity to the restaurant, one can smell the aroma of Korean cuisine as soon as they enter the establishment. Dak-Gang-Jeong, sausage Bokkeumbap, and gimbap are a few of the most well-liked delicacies among the Indian visitors to this location.

For those who want to learn more about Korean culture, lifestyle, and cuisine, keep the list handy. You won’t be disappointed!