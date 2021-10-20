New Delhi: Good news for travellers, as now those travelling from Aizawl, Guwahati, and Shillong will have multiple options for onward connectivity to the rest of India. You ask how? Well, in Northeast India, flight operations will commence on six new routes from today that will connect Kolkata – Guwahati, Aizawl – Shillong, Guwahati – Aizawl, Shillong – Aizawl, Guwahati – Kolkata, and Aizawl – Guwahati. Scroll down for more details.Also Read - Tirupati Balaji Temple: Check Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams' BIG Statement on Special Darshan

6 New Flight Routes in North-East India Become Operational From TODAY. Details Inside

On Monday, while virtually flagging off these routes, Union Minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia said, “Mizoram is the gateway to Northeast India. The city has an immense amount of importance for its tourism and economic sector. We are committed to giving wings to Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s vision of making it possible that every state’s uniqueness must be experienced by all citizens of the country. I assure you that MoS General VK Singh (Retd.) and I will personally visit Mizoram very soon.” Also Read - Step-by-Step Guide on How to Create a New IRCTC Account to Book Train Tickets

The Benefits of This Initiative

This initiative will in a way boost the aerial connectivity of the Northeast by connecting multiple states that were not earlier connected via flights. Moreover, for travel enthusiasts and tourists, this initiative will provide access to a smooth aerial connectivity across these states. Also Read - COVID-19: India's R-Value Below 1 Since Sept, Says Researchers; THESE States Rank Higher

Further Scindia said that the government has already started 60 airports, and 387 routes, out of which 100 routes are awarded in North East alone, and 50 are already operational.

He said, “We have already started 60 airports, and 387 routes, out of which 100 routes are awarded in the Northeast alone, and 50 are already operational. Moreover, In 2014, only 6 airports were operational in the Northeast, now we have grown to 15 airports in a short span of 7 years. Therefore, this further highlights the due importance of the Northeastern states. In addition to this, under the KRISHI UDAN Yojna, we have identified 16 airports to enhance the export opportunities of the region establishing dual benefits of enhancement of cargo movements and exports.”

Check Out The Flights’ Schedule Here:

Elaborating that Alliance Air’s most ATR aircraft are deployed on the Northeastern routes, the minister added, “Today, we are further establishing seamless connectivity across Northeast India by connecting four cities with one flight. This underlines the due importance given to the Northeast by the Ministry of Civil Aviation. Under the UDAN scheme, we have connected cities that had no mention on the aviation map of the country.”

The Alliance Air flight will traverse on Kolkata-Guwahati-Aizwal-Shillong route four days a week.