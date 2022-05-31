Peaceful Places Near Lucknow: If you are craving a swift and easy respite from the heat with a tinge of adventure along with peace and tranquility, check out the list below of 6 most peaceful, religious and scenic places near Lucknow:Also Read - 10 Offbeat Hill Stations Near Mumbai That Define Tranquility

List of 6 Peaceful Places Near Lucknow:

1. Mukteshwar

Named after Mukteshwar Dham–a Shiva Temple almost 350 years old– this city is surrounded by lush green coniferous trees. According to mythology, Lord Shiva had once killed a ferocious demon at this place and granted him salvation. The narrow lanes and meandering trails of this city are planked by picturesque orchards. Breathtaking in design, tiny colonial-style cottages add to the charm of the quaint city. A plethora of world-famous attractions make this destination no less than a slice of paradise for spiritual enthusiasts and adventurers alike. Also Read - Mountains to Beaches: 10 Summer And Budget-Friendly Destinations in India

Some of the popular places include Mukteshwar Temple and Bhalu Gaad Waterfalls. The rocky terrains of this place make it suitable for enjoying rock climbing and rappelling. Paragliding above the lush green valleys, trekking the serpentine trails and camping in the serene environs will also add to euphoria in Mukteshwar.

415 kms from Lucknow

2. Shitlakhet

If an enriching visual experience is what you are craving for this summer, this lesser known village in Uttarakhand can come to your rescue. Just a few kilometers away from Ranikhet, this humble village is located at an elevation of 1900 meters on the kaleidoscopic Syahi Devi hills. One can savour a panoramic view of Chaukhamba peaks from here. A photographer’s paradise, the mesmerizing view of the sun-kissed hills, rich flora-fauna and the cool breeze carrying away the scent of the rosy rhododendrons makes Sitlakhet an ideal retreat. This heavenly place also offers adventurous hiking and camping amidst nature’s grandeur. Shitlakhet is also famous for picnicking and photography.

434 kms from Lucknow

3. Champawat

This city is one of the many places in Uttarakhand that hold mythological significance. The turtle incarnation of Lord Vishnu is said to have taken place here. Categorically famous for its temples, this city houses many sacred shrines such as the Baleshwar temple, Nagnath temple and the Kranteshwar temple with its remarkable architecture. The most intriguing place here is Ek Hathiya ka Naula that is believed to have been created by a one-armed artist in a single night. Some other popular attractions are Baleshwar Temple, Banasur ka Tila, and Abbott Mount Church.

376 kms from Luchnow

4. Chitrakoot

With its reference in Ramayana as one of the places where Lord Rama, Goddess Sita and Lord Laxmana spent their exile, this sacred town in Madhya Pradesh is a perfect blend of serenity, divinity and beauty. Situated on the banks of Mandakini River, the ghats known as Ramghat might appear as Varanasi’s famous Asi ghat but unmistakably has an appeal of its own. Another encaptivating tourist destination here is Hanuman Dhara, a famous waterfall that adds meditative value to the religiosity of the city.

229 kms from Lucknow

5. Pithoragarh

A slice of Kashmir Valley near Lucknow, Pithoragarh is lush green in summers and snow capped in winters. This scenic city carved from the Almora district in Uttarakhand, lies in the centre of Soar valley. Chandak, a temple dedicated to Manu also offers a panoramic view of the entire valley below and of the Himalayas in winter. Moreover, at night, the twinkling lights in the valley appear like fireflies- a view better not missed. It also houses the famous pilgrim spot Om Parvat. Askot Sanctuary is another popular spot here that is home to diverse species of flora and fauna. You can also visit Ralam glacier, one of the popular trekking routes in Uttarakhand. Asarchula temple, Thalkedar temple, Dhwaj temple are also some of the mild treks within this city.

449 kms from Lucknow

6. Bhimtal:

The official replica of Nainital , this city owes its name to the picturesque beauty of lake Bhimtal, named after the mythological character Bhima from Mahabharata. Bhimeshwar Temple here is revered as one of the holiest sites that offers homage to Lord Bhima. The city offers enthralling activities to visitors for a fun-filled vacation, such as paddle boating and bird watching. Lok Sanskriti Sangrahalaya, a repository of rare wooden antiques also attracts history-buffs.

380 kms from Lucknow

So, give yourself a chance to make unforgettable memories with this enthralling list of hill stations near Lucknow offering a peaceful and tranquil getaway for summers.