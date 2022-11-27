6 Places In India Where Indian Require Special Permission To Travel

Planning a tip to Sikkim or Mizoram or Ladakh? Well, hope you have your ILP permissions ready because there are 6 places in India where even Indian require special pass to travel to.

Delhi: A land of much cultural diversity and rich heritage, India is a vast landscape of exploration. For travelling enthusiasts the list is inexhaustible when it comes to travelling in the sub-continent. But it is not the same to travel to all 29 states and 7 union territories. Few places in India require special permission even for Indians due to security reasons. So, if you are planning to travel to these places, ensure to have your documents all ready and get the Inner Lone Permission (ILP).

WHAT IS INNER LINE PERMISSION?

Don’t worry this is no new regulation, but an age old travel requirement written in the travel logs of many. This permit is required when people are travelling to sensitive areas that share border with other countries.

This further aids in safeguarding tourists, manage movement of people and also is for the welfare of the tribal community.

Here are 6 places where even Indian need permit to travel

ARUNACHAL PRADESH

A rich in culture north eastern state, it shares its border with China, Bhutan and Myanmar. Travellers are to get their permit from the resident commissioner, Government of Arunachal Pradesh from these cities – Kolkata, Shillong, Guwahati, Delhi. ILP is for some protected areas in the beautiful state and will cost around Rs 100 per person with a validity for almost 30 days.

NAGALAND

Nagaland is home to many tribes and also shares international border with Myanmar hence making it a sensitive areas when it comes to carefree travelling. ILP can be obtained from deputy commissioner from Delhi, Kolkata, Kohima, Dimapur, Shillong and Mokokchung.

LAKSHADWEEP

An offbeat and rather unexplored archipelago, Lakshadweep is one o India’s gems. Known for its beaches and azure water and delicious food, one requires police clearance certificate and special permit to enter the union territory.

MIZORAM

Another mesmerising state filled with bounties of nature, Mizoram also shares common border with Myanmar and Bangladesh and is also home to several indigenous tribes. ILP here can be taken from liaison officer, government of Mizoram from – Silchar, Kolkata, Shillong, Delhi, Guwahati. If your travelling by flight, then people can take the special pass from security officer on arrival at Lengpui Airport, Aizwal

SIKKIM

A gateway to the Himalayas, Sikkim is a land of beautiful meadows, scrumptious cuisine, many monasteries, crystal lakes and arresting views. One of the smallest states nestled in the northeastern part of India, it is bestowed with a never seen like before beauty. When in Sikkim, people often traverse the trails of some of the highest points that require special permit like- Tsomgo Baba Mandir trip, Singalila trek, NathLa Pass, Dzongri Trek, Thangu-Chopta Valley trip, the Yumesamdong, the Yumthang and Zero Point trip and the Gurudogmar lake

The permit is issued by the Tourism and Civil Aviation Department and can be obtained at Bagdogra Airport and Rangpocheckpost.

LADAKH

Ladakh needs to introduction. A mandatory name on every traveller’s bucket list, one needs an inner line permit would be required to go to places like Nubra Valley, Khardung La Pass, Tso Moriri Lake, Pangong Tso Lake, Dah, Hanu Village, Nyoma, Turtuk, Digar La, and Tangyar.