Egyptian mummies are fascinating historical artifacts that have intrigued people all over the world. Thousands of mummies have been discovered in Egypt and some of these mummies made their way to India and ended up in museums here.

Check these 6 places in India to find Egyptian mummies:

1. Kolkata

The visitor can get a peek of Egyptian Civilization in the Indian Museum Egyptian gallery in Kolkata. A 4000-year-old mummy is a topmost attraction here. The mummy is housed in an insulated cabinet and displayed in the museum's Egyptian exhibit. It was retrieved with difficulty from the royal tombs at Gourvah on the western bank of the Nile in Luxor, Egypt, according to the Journal of the Asiatic Society of Bengal.

2. Hyderabad

The Mummy is covered by four different portions of painted cartonnage, the mask, the chest part with a broad collar, the apron resting over the legs, and the boot encompassing the feet and ankles, wrapped in a number of layers of linen bandages. Since 1930, the state museum has housed a 1.40-metre-long mummy thought to be that of Nasihu, the daughter of Egypt's Sixth Pharaoh from 2500 BC. Nawab Nazeer Nawaz Jung took the mummy to Hyderabad around 1920. He had purchased it at an open auction for 1,000 pounds.

3. Mumbai

For the first time, Mumbai residents can see a 2,500-year-old Egyptian mummy at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya. Since the early 20th century, the mummy has been in the museum’s collection. The mummy appears to be male, and the coffin was made from a single log of Egyptian cedar wood with hinges to keep it closed.

4. Jaipur

The mummy of Tutu, a female member of a priest’s family in Egypt, is one of the prominent attractions at Jaipur’s famous Albert Hall. It was unearthed from a pyramid in the Akhmim area of Panopolis. The Egyptian Museum gave it to Sawai Madho Singh II, the princely state’s monarch at the time, for an exhibition in Jaipur in 1887.

5. Lucknow

A 3000-year-old mummy is also on display at Lucknow’s State Museum. In 1952, a British national named JJE Potter purchased the mummies of the 13-year-old girl. It is located within the Lucknow Zoo and requires a special ticket in addition to the zoo admission ticket.

6. Vadodra

In 1895, Sayajirao Gaekwad III purchased the mummy in Baroda for $175 from a New York Museum. This is the mummy of a female from the Ptolemaic Period, most likely during Ptolemy II’s reign. The mummy is in good shape, especially when compared to other Egyptian mummies found in India.

