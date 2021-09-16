There is an essence of traveling in trains in India. The aroma of different snacks getting served now and then, the vibrant sceneries passing through, and the announcement via the IVR system contribute to the ambiance that makes even the smallest distances memorable. The railway in India has been considered the best means of long-distance transport because of its affordability and comfort. Even when the entire country witnessed atrocities caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, Indian railways stopped at nothing to provide safe and convenient transport.Also Read - To Attract Tourists, J&K Tourism to Promote Destination Festivals, Trekking

After stating the durability and practicality of Indian railways, Sripad Vaidya, co-founder and COO, Confirmtkt shares things that one should consider while planning for a long-distance train journey.

Organize your trip

Always keep a check on your belongings before boarding the train. It is advisable to carry an E-train ticket during the ongoing pandemic to remain safe and contactless. Taking a bunch of reusable face masks and use & throw gloves are must-haves to prevent exposure to the virus. It is also imperative to carry your identification documents such as your Aadhar Card, PAN card, etc.

Reserve your seat

With the fear of the ongoing global pandemic, Indian railways are trying to eradicate the excess load of passengers on a single train to prevent the mass spread of Covid-19. Therefore, it’s advisable to reserve your seat on the train instead of going for Tatkaal bookings. Waiting for the same may not guarantee seat confirmation, spoiling your travel plans in the end.

A small bag of personal toiletries

Sanitation is the key to prevent the spread of possible air-borne diseases such as Covid-19. You should carry essential toiletries for your long train journey to ensure proper hygiene and maintain your morning chores. This should be a small easy to access bag or pouch in which you can keep your bathroom aid along with a hand towel and a sanitizer to stay contactless and clean throughout the journey.

Board the train on time

It’s pretty common for trains in India to arrive late at the station. Therefore, you should check the arrival time of your train, coach number, and the final chart before reaching the station, allowing you to board the train on time.

No negative RT-PCR report is required

During the first and second waves of the Covid-19 pandemic, Indian railways made it mandatory for all passengers to carry a negative RT-PCR report. But as we record a gradual decline in the number of cases across the significant parts of the country, it’s no longer compulsory to carry a negative RT-PCR report. However, passengers are still entitled to bring their E-vaccination certificates while boarding the train for a smooth and comfortable journey.

Travel clothesline and a rubbish bag

While on a long train frenzy, you should always wear comfortable clothes to stay restful and homely. If you are traveling on an overnight train, you should carry your sleeping bags and pillow. Having your essentials would prevent you from transmitting or getting in contact with Covid-19. Moreover, there can be train lags, and a person might feel pukish. To cover all these minimal considerations, passengers should keep a rubbish bag, allowing you to keep your berth clean and free from contamination.

In the culmination of the above-stated facts to keep yourself all prepped up for your train journey, Indian Railways is doing its every bit to maintain proper hygiene and complement your travel experience.