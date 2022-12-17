6 Unreal Must Have Experiences In India To Add On To 2023 Bucket List

Try out these unique and unreal experiences in India this new year.

6 Unreal Must Have Experiences In India To Add On To 2023 Bucket List (Pixabay)

Unreal Experiences in India: A homeland of many experiences. India is a melting pot for all travellers. Wonder why? Because this colourful country abounds in everything and has something for everyone. From mountains, beaches, temples to adventures, there everythings and even few things that still remain inconspicuous. With the incoming of a new year, here are a bunch of new experiences that a wandering sould must add on to the bucket list 2023.

No, its not just hiking, sight seeing and enjoying, it is beyond that. These5 experiences in India are a must for every traveller’s soul. Ye nahi kiya to kya?

Boating On Clearest Lake Dawki, Meghalaya

Located in Asia’s cleanest village, Mawlynnong, flows the cleanest river in the country. Dawki River is crystal clear, for real. Boating on river where sky and water appear like illusion surrounded by rocks and forest cover is a must have experience.

Double Decker Living Bridge Meghalaya

There are multiple unexplored destinations in Meghalaya that are worth all your time and travel. One such Meghalayan marvel is the living root bridge found mostly in the southern part of the state. Locally known as ‘jingkieng jri’ in Khasi language, these root bridges are custodians of age old traditions and stories. These root bridges are basically suspension bridges that have been created by the local people living in the nearby village areas. Villagers from the southern slopes of Jaintia and Khasi hills were the ones who were the architects of these bridges. The suspension bridge is made by nurturing aerial roots of Indian rubber tree or ficus elastic. It takes over a decade to grow and are nurtured on the lap of these hills. Constructing these bridges is a knowledge that is bequeathed from one generation to other.

White Sand Of Rann of Kutch

The Great Rann of Kutch, a large area of salt marshland, is located in the District of Kutch, in the western state of India, Gujarat. The vast expanse is situated in the Thar Desert and is formed of salt marshes which create a mesmerising view that attracts travellers from all over the world. Sunsets at the Great Rann of Kutch are a treat to the eyes after exploring the region. Watching the moon on a full moon night in the captivating surroundings of the Great Rann of Kutch will make you feel like you are on a different planet altogether.

Explore The Ruins of Hampi

Hampi is a history buff’s delight. It is a must visit places because of the numerous tales it hides in the architecture and engravings.

Coracle Rides In Karnataka

there is this one unique type of boat ride one must consider at least once to sail in. The coracle boat rides are recognised as one of the earliest and innovative boats to travel in. These are some walnut shaped, half opened coconut like boats that will surprise you with every paddle. While coracle rides are pretty famous, one can also enjoy these in Hoggenakal falls, Honnemaradu, River Kabini, all in Karnataka.

Fort Trek To Harishchandragad, Maharashtra

Have you got guts? Because this is one of the most challenging treks which will get the adrenaline pumping. It is perched at about 4670 feet in the district of Ahmednagar. This 6th century historical site is one of the most popular treks wherein lies multiple temples as well. Taramati peak is the highest point from where one can enjoy a spectacular vista of the hills. Water cisterns, Buddhist caves and temples are the key highlights of the trek and trekkers can also camp by the caves. Ain’t it exciting?

Duration – 6 hours

Level– Moderate to difficult

Let us know which was your favourite!