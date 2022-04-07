6 Wellness Retreats in India to Rejuvenate Your Body, Mind and Soul

Mumbai: Self-care has become more essential now than ever before with people recognising the importance of everyone taking the time out and prioritize not just their physical health, but mental health as well. And according to Agoda’s recent ‘India-genous Travel’ survey, people are looking towards travel to help with that. The survey revealed wellness is one of the top four motivations to travel for Indians, with 37 per cent of travellers wanting to relax and unwind from the hustle and bustle of their daily routines.Also Read - World Health Day 2022: Wishes, Quotes, Greeting, Images, Whatsapp Messages Shared With Your Loved Ones

On the occasion of World Health Day, what better time to pack your bags and set off on that much-needed getaway. To make things easier, Agoda, the digital travel platform, has put together a list of wellness retreats in India to rejuvenate your body, mind, and soul.

Atmantan Wellness Centre, Pune, Maharashtra

Located around 170 km from Mumbai, away from the city’s hustle and bustle in the magnificent Sahayadri mountain range, Atmantan Wellness Centre is a luxury health and wellness resort that offers a peaceful destination for rejuvenation, fitness, relaxation, and detoxification. The property is spread over 40 acres of land and offers extensive ranges of wellness programs and therapies specific to guests’ health goals. Atmantan is a certified wellness centre by NABH (National Accreditation Board of Hospitals & Healthcare Providers of India). Also Read - World Health Day 2022: 5 Important Immunity Boosters to Keep You Healthy

Ananda in the Himalayas, Narendra Nagar, Uttarakhand

Ananda is a renowned luxurious spa resort located in the foothills of the Himalayas overlooking Rishikesh city and the River Ganga Valley. The place is spread across 100 acres in the Maharaja’s Palace Estate and is surrounded by the Sal Forest. The ambience of this resort itself soothes travellers’ minds. Ananda’s team of health experts integrates traditional Ayurveda, Yoga and Vedanta with international wellness experiences, fitness, and healthy organic cuisine to restore balance and open energy blocks.

Shreyas Yoga Retreat, Bangalore, Karnataka

Nestled in the midst of lush green landscapes, beautiful water bodies and organic gardens, Shreyas Yoga Retreat is just an hour’s drive away from Bangalore International Airport. This wellness retreat would be the right choice for travellers in search of a blend of modern and timeless architecture, and luxury and soothing ambience. With customized treatment packages, which have different roles to play in healing, and facilities including meditation hall and huts, jogging trail, and natural farming, guests just won’t want to leave.

Mercure Goa Devaaya Retreat, Goa

On the Divar Island of Goa, surrounded by the river Mandovi, travellers will come across the Devaaya resort. The property is spread over five acres offering 56 luxurious rooms and beautiful gardens themed around the Portuguese era to provide a tranquil atmosphere. Choose from a selection of signature wellness treatments including ancient Ayurveda and therapies specially designed to address the problems caused by modern-day lifestyles.

Svatma Heritage Hotel, Tamil Nadu

Svatma Heritage Hotel is located in one of the oldest cities of South India, Thanjavur. The hotel carries the legacy of its rich history in its décor as well as its wellness offerings. Guests can select holistic wellness and heal through methods used in Siddha – the ancient system of medicine and healing – with treatments ranging from Yoga to detox programmes.

Niraamaya Retreats Surya Samudra, Kerala

Amid lush vegetation and coconut trees, this upscale beachfront resort is 5km from the town of Kovalam. Niraamaya Retreat offers a range of wellness therapies including traditional Ayurveda, and yoga that will replenish and re-energize travellers’ spirits. It is thoughtfully designed with a low density of rooms per acre to offer a sense of comfort through space and privacy as part of its unflinching commitment to wellness. The holistic treatments are designed to send guests on a guided, personalized path of rejuvenation.