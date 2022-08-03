Long Weekend in August 2022: It’s time to get on the ball and start making plans for your vacation since Raksha Bandhan and Independence Day are just around the corner. If you take the day off on August 12 in the middle, it will be a long weekend from August 11 to August 15. You have five days and four nights, which is an ideal time to take a mini vacation around India. Here are some recommendations to help you plan ahead for all reservations because the cost will quickly increase.Also Read - Long Weekend Travel: Indians Bitten by Wanderlust Bug, Survey Reveals Shift in Travel Pattern

1. Weekend Trip From Delhi

India’s capital, Delhi, presents a calm fusion of modern architecture, fine art, and culture. Stunning ancient structures known for their architecture and tradition, such as India Gate, Jama Masjid, Humayun’s Tomb, Qutub Minar, and the Red Fort, can be found in Delhi. Thanks to the abundance of markets and shopping complexes, Delhi has never let down ardent shoppers.

2. Weekend Trip From Mumbai

Mumbai is one of the nation’s most attractive travel destinations due to the availability of ancient and cultural landmarks. The Gateway of India is the pride of Maharashtra’s state capital. The city is also home to a number of fascinating museums, striking architecture, and spectacular Ajanta Ellora caves.

3. Weekend Trip From Bengaluru

The ancient palaces and forts are evidence of Bengaluru’s dominance in terms of culture. Choose from the city’s central park, Cubbon Park, or the shady Lalbagh, where one may anticipate the yearly flower show. New high rises dot Bengaluru’s skyline, showing the greatest contemporary architectural style in contrast to historic structures like the Vidhana Soudha and Bangalore Palace. Bengaluru should be on your list of must-see cities if you’re an artistic person.

4. Weekend Trip From Kolkata

The majestic colonial-era Victoria Memorial and the constantly-busy Howrah Bridge are just two examples of Kolkata’s impressive architecture. Not many cities can match Kolkata’s architecture for their ability to bring old-world charm. Every foodie should at least once visit Kolkata to experience its rich culinary history. Tasty local food, delectable Bengali sweets and desserts, legendary restaurants that serve Indo-Chinese cuisine, and more can all be found here.

5. Weekend Trip From Kerala

Kerala also known as God’s Own Country, is a top tourist destination. It is situated between the Western Ghats mountains and the Arabian Sea. This lovely location is surrounded by lush foliage, animals, clean beaches, rich art and culture, and Ayurvedic treatments. Kerala’s spice, coffee, and tea farms provide beautiful views and delectable tastes. Kalaripayattu and Kathakali are just two examples of Kerala’s well-preserved artistic and cultural legacy.

6.Weekend Trip From Gujarat

Gujarat, the birthplace of Mahatma Gandhi and the Father of the Nation, offers many treasures to satisfy travellers’ wanderlust. Gujarat, which stretches along the Arabian Sea, also contains a sizable desert region known for its fine white sands. It is well-known for its beaches, temple towns, nature preserves, hill resorts, and historical monuments. The Rann of Kutch, a saline desert, is also located there. Gujarat hosts some of the nation’s most colourful and well-known festivals.

7. Weekend Trip From Chennai

The car capital of India has everything you need for the ideal weekend escape, including weeklong celebrations, beach getaways, temples, and delectable cuisine. The historical ties that Chennai has with the Portuguese, Dutch, French, and British are still visible today. Chennai is also a lively, multicultural metropolis city. There are many wildlife and natural parks in Chennai, some of which are right in the middle of the city.

