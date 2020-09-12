The wedding season is almost here! And so is the season for ‘Pre-wedding shoots’ for soon to be wed couples. Don’t we all love -a couple in love, dramatic outfits, a romantic storyline, photographers, and an exotic location? The pre-wedding shoot gives the couple an opportunity to unwind, celebrate togetherness and relive memories. Also Read - Practicing Aerobic Exercise For As Little As 2 Minutes Every Day Will Keep Your Mind Sharp

While outfits, makeup, photographer, and other essential factors for pre-wedding shoots are easy to sort, finalizing a location for the shoot is a daunting task. We have prepared a list of seven destinations known for their scenic beauty, therefore, considered to be ideal for a pre-wedding photoshoot in and around Delhi.

1. Lodhi Gardens: This place in central Delhi is considered as one of the best pre-wedding shoot locations, Lodhi Gardens is a stunning option for the soon to be wed couples. One can enjoy the spectacular architecture, lush greenery and open spaces here. This place has proven to be a perfect romantic backdrop for couples.

2. Tikli Bottom: An English Cottage situated one hour away from the Gurgaon border. This place has a large farmland, beautiful open lawns, swimming pool. The couple can capture and enjoy a romantic nature photoshoot here at this retreat.

3. Neemrana Fort: Want Rajput slender in your pre-wedding photoshoot? This is the ideal place to capture that and more. Did you know, this heritage hotel has 7 different wings and all of them have a hill view to it? This is the most favourite destination for the shoot by the couples.

4. The Perfect Location: This location is the most loved spot by the photographers as well as the couples. The place is situated on Mathura Road near Badarpur-Faridabad Toll Plaza, this 3-acre open-air location provides various backdrops and props to create your shot.

5. Tarudhan Valley Golf Resort: If you love lush greenery, open spaces this place will take your breath away. Tarudhan Valley is situated in Manesar, and it is 1.5 hours away from Gurgaon.

6. Champa Gali: This place has garnered many eyeballs from the social media influencers and celebrities alike. This pretty place will get you the perfect pictures and beautiful colours in the backdrop. Located near Saket, it’s best to visit this place during the evening as the Fairy light will add to the beauty of the place.

7. Agrasen Ki Baoli: A serene place in Hailey Road, Connaught Place is a sight for sore eyes. It is a popular tourist spot, a captivating stepwell with beautiful architecture is also a favourite amongst the couple too. Head here to capture beautiful memories.

So, where are you headed?