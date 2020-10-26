After spending months confined at home, many travellers are craving a change of scenery. Whether it’s exploring destinations off the beaten path or a desire to be in the open landscapes, we are all dreaming of experiencing the world again, when the time is right. Also Read - Intel Alert: China Occupying Nepal's Territory at 7 Bordering Districts

India on Monday reported 45,149 new Covid-19 cases, taking the country's overall tally to 79,09,960, while 480 fatalities pushed the death toll to 1,19,014, according to data from the Union Health Ministry. With a surge in COVID-19 cases in India, it seems like a distant dream to go for a vacation abroad.

While you are ready with your notepad and pen to make your itinerary for your next trip abroad, we have narrowed down a list of countries that aren't allowing Indian tourists. Although India has an air bubble agreement with 18 countries, there are still a few countries where Indians are banned from entering. Have a look:

1. Italy: In a bid to contain the virus, Italy is still not ready to welcome tourists from the most affected countries due to coronavirus and India is the second most impacted country in the world. The country has banned the entry of people from countries including the USA, India and Russia. Except for India, Italy is welcoming tourists from Austria, Belgium, Estonia, Finland, Greece, Hungary, Japan, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, Rwanda, Thailand, Tunisia, Uruguay, and Georgia currently.

2. Malaysia: Indian cannot enter Malaysia now due to surge in covid cases. Philippines and Indonesia are also not letting tourists from India enter the country. As per reports, the ban will continue until the end of this year.

3. China: In late August, China welcomed the entry of tourists from countries such as Malaysia, Japan, Cambodia, South Korea, Laos, Indonesia, Singapore, among many others, India is still not included in the list.

4. Bhutan: Were you planning to visit this gorgeous neighbouring country for your next trip? You may need to push your plan a little. The country has restricted all travel until the end of this year as the country has not reported any death due to COVID19 and want to maintain that.

5. South Africa: According to a report published in Outlook Traveller, the South African government is in two minds about letting Indian citizens in. Tourism Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane stated that their final decision will be based on the guidelines issued by the World Health Organisation and the number of COVID cases reported in India. Going by that, we highly doubt Indian tourists will be allowed anytime soon, so we suggest you redirect your travel plans to other countries.

6. Hong Kong: Hong Kong: It has banned Air India and Vistara flights from October 17 till the end of this month after a few passengers on their flights tested positive for COVID-19 post-arrival. Notably, this is the third time that Hong Kong is banning Air India flights for bringing passengers who tested positive for the infection after arrival.

7. Germany: Recently, issues had occurred regarding the number of flights being operated by Lufthansa and Air India between India and Germany, leading to the suspension of the air bubble arrangement between the two countries. However, under Air Bubble Agreement, national carrier Air India has announced that it will operate flights between India-Germany from October 26 to March 28. Flyers can book their ticket on the airline’s official website, call centres or booking offices.