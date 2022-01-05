New Delhi: As and when the travel and hospitality industry was inching towards the pre-Covid times, the Omicron scare across the globe has once again trampled the hopes of travellers with new Covid-related travel restrictions and curbs in place.Also Read - West Bengal Travel Update: The State Restricts Flights From Delhi And Mumbai, Details Inside

Owing to the surge in the coronavirus (Omicron) cases all over, several countries are considering vaccine validity as one of the solutions, and others are making Covid vaccine booster shots mandatory for the travellers. Here's a list of some of the countries that have made Covid vaccine booster a mandatory requirement for travel. Check them out.

7 Countries Where Mandatory Covid Vaccine Booster is Required For Travel

1. France

Owing to the current Covid situation, the French Government, according to AFP, has announced that travellers over the age of 65 will be classified as unvaccinated if they haven’t received their Covid frbooster shots. French President Emmanuel Macron also stated that both travellers and citizens must have had a booster shot after their six weeks and five months of taking their second shot. Although travellers over 65 without booster shots will be allowed to enter France, they will not be allowed entry to many of France’s indoor venues. Also Read - Omicron: Two New Symptoms That You Should Not Ignore

Besides, people in the 65 plus age group who have failed to take up the booster shot will see the QR code in their health pass generated by a mobile phone app automatically dis-activated.

2. The Netherlands

Dutch Minister of Health Hugo de Jonge has announced that starting February 2022, the respective authorities of the country will recognise only COVID-19 vaccination certificates, which indicate that the person carrying it has received a Covid booster shot. Meanwhile this also means that the Netherlands will shorten the validity of Covid vaccination certificates to nine months. Notably, people who fail to meet this requirement will be required to follow additional entry rules.

3. Kuwait

In the wake of the rising Covid-19 cases, Kuwait has become the latest country to make COVID-19 booster dose mandatory for travellers seeking to visit the country. The said order, according to the reports, has come into effect from December 26, 2021. While citizens of Kuwait, who have not taken the COVID booster shot will not be allowed to fly out of the country, travellers wishing to enter the country will also be required to show their negative PCR test report which should not be older than 48 hours on arrival. Please note, if a traveller fails to provide the PCR test report, or if they are not vaccinated with a booster shot, they would not be allowed to enter Kuwait.

4. Israel

Planning to fly to Israel? As per the latest news reports, Israel has recently announced that all fully vaccinated travellers over 180 days ago will now require Covid booster shots. Prime Minister Naftali Bennett recently said Israel would offer a fourth dose of COVID-19 vaccine to people over 60 and to medical staff as it faces a surge in omicron variant infections. Other than this, travellers will also be required to wait until 14 days to enter the spot after their booster shot dose.

5. Croatia

Croatia, the first nation in the world that announced a maximum vaccine validity, has recently stated that travellers will be required to present a proof of vaccination which is not older than 365 days. According to a report in ToI, any traveller, who has received their second Covid vaccine dose in early 2021, will now be required to show proof of booster shots in Croatia. If they fail to do so, travellers will be required to face further COVID-19 restrictions from this year.

6. Greece

In the wake of surge in COVID-19 cases, Greece has increased COVID-19 restrictions and made vaccine passports mandatory for certain indoor spaces such as restaurants, bars, and cafes. Apart from this, anyone over the age of 60, including tourists, will now be required to get their Covid booster shot in the next month, else they will not qualify for the vaccine passport, reported ToI. Furthermore, the Greek Prime Minister is pushing the EU to ensure that the booster shots are made mandatory if travellers want to use EU’s digital health pass in the future.

7. Austria

Austria has declared that the full vaccination status will expire nine months after the second dose of Covid vaccine. The said rule came into effect from November 8, 2021. Moreover, to enter entertainment spaces, bars, and restaurants in the country, one will need booster shots if they reach the expiry date of their vaccine dose.