7 Perfect Staycations Near Delhi For 'Working From Home' Amid Covid-19

New Delhi: Owing to the Covid-19 situation, now that most companies are allowing their employees to work from home, you can finally spend your time in a staycation in the hills or by the beach without having to take any leave! Doesn't this sound fun? Well, this definitely has become the new normal and what's harm in exploring some new places anyway, right?

So, check out our list of some of the cool places near Delhi where you can unwind and relax without having to compromise with your work-from-home commitments!

7 Perfect Staycations Near Delhi For ‘Working From Home’

Lohagarh Fort Resort

Private pool, jacuzzi and what not, this place is located near Delhi-Jaipur Highway. Here, of course other than work, you can also indulge in an elephant safari, relaxing spa, and several other games. For nature lovers, this is one of the best places near Delhi. Also Read - Shocking Survey Shows 28% Indians Plan to Travel During Aug-Sept Amid Covid Third Wave Scare

Distance from Delhi: 258 km

Aravali Resort

This luxury resort is a perfect getaway for a weekend away from the hustle and bustle of the city. You can also work remotely from the resort if you want a week away from your everyday routine.

Distance from Delhi: 80 km

Heritage Village Resort & Spa Manesar

Inspired by stunning Rajasthani architecture, this luxury resort in Manesar is right off the Delhi-Jaipur Highway (NH 8) and situated at a mere driving distance of 20 minutes from Gurgaon, 30 minutes from Indira Gandhi International Airport, and 45 minutes from Delhi. It’s a pet-friendly resort, so your furry friend doesn’t get left behind!

Distance from Delhi: 43 km

Lake View Huts Tourist Resort

Located between Delhi and Faridabad, Lake View Huts Tourist Resort is one of the best places for a staycation near Delhi. In fact, you can stay there with a bunch of friends and also indulge in several recreational activities.

Distance from Delhi: 60 km

Camp Aquaforest, Rishikesh

Luxury A.C. Swiss tents, with attached bath, luxurious accommodation so close to Whitewater Rafting sites, and so much more, this place is perfect for a camping experience with some benefits. Rishikesh, undoubtedly, is a popular getaway choice amongst youngsters.

Distance from Delhi: 265 km

Camp Roxx, Nahan

Who wouldn’t want a breathtaking view of the hills while working from home? There can’t be anything better! So, if you like to be cuddled by nature, you are definitely in for a treat. You can visit the place to find your own little private haven right in the heart of a huge pine forest.

Distance from Delhi: 275 km

Kikar Lodge Natural Retreat, Nurpur Bedi

Kikar Lodge Natural Retreat in Punjab’s Nurpur Bedi is the place where you can experience the abundant beauty of nature, while at the same time also enjoy the best of luxury. This can be your best staycation in a nearby state from Delhi where you can work, unwind and best of all – heal your soul!

Distance from Delhi: 307 km