Best Places to Make REELS in Delhi: The majority of us take the appearance of our social media extremely seriously. We make an effort to make it more aesthetically pleasing and ideal. If you want to keep your Instagram game strong, a reel is the new big thing. To create a good one with the opportunity to go viral, involve photographic abilities and a suitable location, particularly outdoors with enough natural light.

If you have everything you need, visit these locations to create your next reel:

1. Lodhi Art District

The Lodhi Art District, which is situated in Lodhi Colony between Khanna Market and Meharchand Market, is comparable to the country’s first outdoor gallery. Visit this Instagrammable place for some quick reels that will get you tons of likes, including super-colourful walls with amazing artwork and a street-style ambience.

Location: Lodhi Colony Art District – 261, Block 15, Lodi Colony

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh or INA

2. Champa Gali

A hidden treasure in the capital, Champa Gali is located amid the oddball streets of Saidulajab. The area is a wonderful fusion of eateries, art, and culture. Champa Gali is our choice for a gorgeous and stylish Reels movie. It is a striking lane decorated with dazzling fairy lights and lined with Instagram-worthy eateries and loads of colour and enthusiasm.

Location: Champa Gali – Shed 4, Khasra 258, Lane Number 3, Westend Marg, Behind Kuldeep House, Saidulajab,

Nearest Metro Station: Saket

3. Hauz Khas Fort

The serene lake nearby the centuries-old Hauz Khas Fort will give your video an ethereal, vintage feel, and a ton of charm to your carefully maintained stream. This location is ideal for your social media feed because it boasts a quaint lake and an old, historic fort. The area has a fort as well as some excellent eateries with delicious meals.

Location: Hauz Khas Fort Rd, Hauz Khas Village, Deer Park, Hauz Khas, New Delhi

Nearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas Metro

4. Dilli Haat

The Dilli Haat offers a classic village market atmosphere, but one that is more adapted to modern requirements. Dilli Haat fulfils all the criteria for a groovy Reels video because it is a place full of the brightest colours, open lawns, and Boho vibes. Dilli Haat brings you to the enchanted realm of Indian art and culture as it is displayed through an intriguing array of craft, food, and cultural events.

Location: Sri Aurobindo Marg, Aviation Colony, INA Colony, New Delhi, Delhi 110023



Nearest Metro Station: INA

5. Sunder Nursery

Sunder Nagar Nursery has completely changed the way we view the splendour of nature. This spot offers tranquillity, calm, and a whole lot of delight while the flowers are flowering. Take your camera and a book outside to capture the ideal, relaxed, and attractive video you’ve been wanting to share. One of Delhi’s best heritage parks is Sunder Nursery. This location is the stuff that influencers’ fantasies are built of.

Location: Bharat Scouts and Guides Marg, Opposite Humayun Tomb Park, Nizamuddin, National Zoological Park, Sundar Nagar, New Delhi, Delhi 110013

Nearest Metro Station: Lajpat Nagar Metro

6. Humayun’s Tomb

One of the most well-known Mughal-era structures in Delhi is Humayun’s Tomb. Start posing for your Reels video right here, people, in your regal Anarkali and Sherwani. The area is nothing less than a fantasy during the monsoon, with everything present in one location, including the sound of rain, the smell of dirt, the sight of Mughal-era buildings, and the snarling of peacocks.

Location: Nizamuddin, Nizamuddin East, New Delhi, Delhi 110013

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh

7. Garden of Five Senses

The Garden of Five Senses is more than just a park; it is a place with a range of activities that welcomes investigation and involvement from the general public. Along its length, channels of slowly flowing water cascade, and the walks are lined with fragrant and in bloom bushes and trees. This park offers tourists a tranquil escape from the noise and bustle of the city. Come on over for a leisurely stroll and a fantastic Reels video.

Location: Westend Marg, Saidulajab, Saiyad ul Ajaib, Saket, New Delhi, Delhi 110030

Nearest Metro Station: Saket

Have you checked out these places before or not? If not, you have a reason NOW!