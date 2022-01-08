Saree is one of the most graceful outfit for Indian women. Considered as the quintessential garment in India, it is said by the ancestors that the 9-yard garment gives an identity of an Indian women. There are different types of sarees available in our country and every work done on it can be traced back to two thousand years. Moreover, a saree can be draped in an infinite number of ways, and hence, the reason it has survived many popular trends. It is one of the world’s oldest and maybe the only unstitched garment that has survived from the past to the present day. Every region of India has its own style of draping saree. For all the saree lovers, we have curated a list of different types of sarees in India that you can’t miss to see:Also Read - List Of At Home COVID Self-Testing Kits You Can Buy: Check Price, Availability, More

Here are 7 different kinds of sarees you can get from across the country:

1. Kolkata

Kolkata, the capital of West Bengal, is sometimes referred to as India's cultural capital and is known throughout the country for its traditional Bengali sarees. Most ladies who wear the Garad sarees retain their ageless charm with designs on its light red border giving it a more appealing touch. Murshidabad sarees are popular because of their lightweight and vibrant designs. Jamdani sarees are typically transparent and made from a combination of cotton and silk, making them suitable for glitzy occasions. Last but not the least, Baluchari silk is a Kolkata saree with mythological themes on the border and pallu. This beauty tells the ancient tales of Mahabharata and Ramayana, which are usually woven in silk.

2. Banaras

The Banarasi saree, which has its origins in Varanasi, is known for its Mughal-inspired designs. In every situation, this sort of saree exudes sophistication and grandeur. The silken weaves of Banarasi sarees reveal an ancient legacy. Indian women have traditionally adored Banarasi sarees because of their actual gold and silver threads.

From a Korial Banarasi saree with jaw-dropping border work to a Pashmina Banarasi saree with metallic artwork and a well-created border, there's something for everyone. Many women all over the world have fallen in love with Banarasi sarees. A traditional Banarasi saree is known for its exquisite blend of silk and georgette, as well as its profound ties to Indian heritage.

3. Hyderabad

Telangana is renowned for its silk saree production. Handloomed sarees with intricate designs offer a rich ethnicity and texture. Silk sarees, adorned with elaborate for weddings, festivities, and festivals, are quite stunning. Gadwal sarees are notable for their zari design, using cotton as the body and silk as the pallu. The weaving of the Pochampally sari is what makes it special. Intricate geometric designs or diamond, floral motifs are woven into the weft and warp threads. These saris are dyed with natural dyes. Dharmavaram sarees are quite heavy because the fibre used is pure silk. Bright colours are employed throughout, with a contrast pallu and border. The sari has wide borders and gold brocaded motifs.

4. Assam

Traditional Assam silk sarees and silk weaving are essential to the culture of Assam. Only Assam produces three types of silk: Muga (known for its durability and lustre), Eri (renowned for its durability, soft texture, and thermal qualities), and Pat (loved for its glossy quality). Many different types of traditional one-piece Assam Pattu sarees, which are exceedingly exquisite and include complex embroidery and designs, can be found in Assam. Handloom sarees from Assam are extraordinarily finely woven and embellished.

5. Kota

The name Kota Doria comes from the town of Kota in Rajasthan, India, where it was originated. Even though Indian silks and fabrics such as khadi are the most popular in the world, Kota cloth is directly behind them in terms of appeal in the fashion world. The sheen comes from the silk, while the fabric’s strength comes from the cotton. Women from all across the country come to Kota to be adorned with the distinct texture and prints of these lovely pieces. Basic, patterned, and zari sarees and outfits are all available from Kota Doria. As a result, it’s a versatile fabric that may be used for both informal and formal occasions.

6. Mysore

Due to their association with South Indian royal history, Mysore silk sarees have an outstanding heritage. The silk’s regal appearance and soft texture make it a favourite among Indian brides. Traditional activities such as religious ceremonies, weddings, and festivals favour elaborately embroidered and adorned sarees. The grandeur, along with the weight of the intricate decorations and ornamentation, created a somber and heavy look.

7. Kanchipuram

The sarees are distinguished for their brilliant colours and eye-catching designs, which are mostly influenced by scriptures and figurines from the village’s numerous temples. This saree is ideal for festive occasions and celebrations because of its thick fabric and vivid colours with hints of gold. When you’re looking for a stylish ethnic alternative, Kanjeevaram (or Kanchipuram silk sarees) are the way to go.