New Delhi: Christmas in India is that time of the year when people come together to meet their friends and family, and gear up for the merriment. India being the melting pot of religions and cultures, Indians celebrate this festival in full pomp and glory across the country every year. As we know, 2021 has been a dismal year, owing to the Covid-19 pandemic and never-ending travel restrictions and curbs; however, the country is all geared up for Christmas celebrations with proper Covid-related safety precautions and measures in place.Also Read - Let Your 'Eyes' Do The Talking This Christmas, Shahnaz Husain Shares Make-up Tips

Here, we have curated a list of some of the places in India where Christmas is truly celebrated. Check them out. Also Read - Travelling to Delhi by Air? Check Centre's Fresh Covid Guidelines - 7 Key Points

7 Places to Truly Celebrate Christmas in India

1. Kolkata

Kolkata is known for its grand colonial architecture, art galleries and cultural festivals. Despite less number of Christian population in the city leaving out the Anglo-Indian community, Kolkata is truly a place in India where Christmas celebration is like its own festival. Iconic churches, like St Andrew’s, St John’s, St Paul’s Cathedral, Duff and Sacred Heart have already been decked up with lights and Christmas fineries and pre-Christmas programmes have already begun. Although, churches have conveyed the message of “no mask, no Christmas Mass” ahead of special Christmas prayers today and tomorrow owing to the Omicron threat. Also Read - International Flyers Take Note! Malaysia Suspends Vaccinated Travel Lane With Singapore

2. Mumbai

Mumbai police has imposed Section 144 across the city from December 16 to December 31, to prohibit large social gatherings during Christmas and New Year. The new guidelines mention that only people up to 50% of the capacity at a venue will be allowed to attend any event and the organizers are required to be fully vaccinated. The city has a rich colonial past and is quite popular for its Christmas celebrations. The western suburb of Bandra is a place to see in Mumbai during Christmas. It is known for its Catholic population and the Hill Road is stunningly decorated with flowers and lighting during the Christmas time. The churches in the city are also beautifully lit up and decorated with people from all religious backgrounds seen enjoying with their near and dear ones.

3. Sikkim

For the unversed, Sikkim has a small Christian population and although a predominantly Hindu state Christmas is grandly celebrated in this part of the country. The celebrations add more colour to this vibrant state, which is also a much-preferred tourist destination for travellers with its magnificent snow-capped Himalayan peaks and crystal clear waters that emerge through its rivulets. During Christmas, every household in the land is lit up with stars and decorated trees, and the air smells delightful with baked cakes.

4. Shillong

Shillong in Meghalaya has a considerable population of Christians who grandly celebrate the birth anniversary of Christ with much zeal and zest, which makes it a picturesque place to celebrate Christmas in north-east India. The streets, the churches and the homes are beautifully decorated with bright shining lights and one can easily feel the festive fervor in the air. If you haven’t been here during Christmas, you should visit at least once for a memorable experience!

5. Goa

Goa is the place to be if you truly want to celebrate Christmas in India. With its Portuguese legacy and Catholic population, the birth anniversary of Jesus Christ here is celebrated with a lot of devotion, enthusiasm and merriment. The churches and homes are decorated with beautiful lights and poinsettia flowers while children sing Christmas carol late into the night. People of all ages line up at the churches to take part in midnight mass.

6. Kerala

Kerala, for the unversed, has a very strong Christian population with countless churches across the state. Christmas here is grandly celebrated with great vigor across the state as people decorate their houses, the churches and the street with lightings and other Christmas fineries. Although people have been asked to avoid large gatherings and ensure Covid-appropriate behaviour during the holiday season.

7. Puducherry

Puducherry has a rich French lineage and Christmas is widely celebrated across the town with great zeal following all the traditional rituals and merry-making. The iconic churches, especially the Church of Our Lady of Immaculate Conception and Sacred Heart of Jesus are stunningly decorated. In fact, during the midnight mass, the whole town gathers at these churches. Also, if you visit this place during Christmas, you can relax and unwind at the beach and experience the festivities at their best. Meanwhile the nighttime curfew has been relaxed completely on the eve of Christmas (December 24) and on Christmas day (Dec 25).

Also, to know more about state-wise Covid restrictions for Christmas and New Year, click here.