New Delhi: Delhi is a melting pot of myriad of vibrant cultures, traditions and norms, which help it to stand out from other states in the country. Tourists from afar visit Delhi to experience this diversity and rich culture, which give the feel and vibe of mini India. Interesting point to note is that here you can witness the amalgamation of all religion and spiritual hubs of different faiths coexisting together in peace. Check out our comprehensive guide to get an insight into the most popular religious centres in Delhi to stimulate your spiritual appetite.

7 Incredible Religious Places in Delhi to Stimulate Your Spiritual Appetite

1. Gurudwara Sis Ganj

Situated in the Old Delhi lanes of Chandni Chowk, Gurdwara Sis Ganj Sahib is one of the nine historical Gurdwaras in Delhi. It was first constructed in 1783 by Baghel Singh to commemorate the martyrdom site of the ninth Sikh Guru, Guru Tegh Bahadur – which makes it a place of great reverence for the Sikh community.

2. Akshardham Temple

What can be touted as an architectural marvel with rich carvings, Akshardham temple is the most visited place in Delhi. Also known as Swaminarayan Akshardham Temple, it is spread over an area of whopping 100 acres, and is the brainchild of Pramukh Swami Maharaj. Don't miss the spectacular musical fountain show when here!

3. Lotus Temple

For the unversed, Lotus Temple is among the most iconic places in India and it’s an architectural masterpiece. It’s constructed in white concrete and marble. It is in line with the teachings of the Bahai faith believing in the Oneness of God, the Oneness of Religions, and the Oneness of Mankind and no ritualistic ceremonies can be performed inside the Lotus Temple nor can anyone deliver sermons. However, you can chant or read scriptures of Bahai and other faiths too, in any language.

4. The Cathedral Church of The Redemption

Located on the East of Rashtrapati Bhawan and dating back to 1900s, the Cathedral Church of The Redemption is one of the most soulful churches of India.

5. Jama Masjid

The second-largest mosque in India after to the Taj-ul-Masjid located in Madya Pradesh, Jama Masjid offers nothing but solace to your mind and soul. The prayer hall inside the mosque can easily accommodate up to 25,000 people. Other attractions near the mosque include the Red Fort and Chandni Chowk market.

6. Nizamuddin Dargah

Nothing more peaceful than a qawwali evening at Hazrat Nizamuddin Dargah. Believe you us! This holy place in Delhi is home to Amir Khusro’s tomb, a famous poet, and Jehan Ara Begum’s tomb, a Mughal princess. Do you remember the song ‘Kun Faya Kun’ from the famous movie Rockstar? It was shot here.

7. Hanuman Temple

Located on Baba Kharak Singh Marg, Connaught Place, in Delhi, it is one of the oldest Hanuman temples in the country, which was built by Maharaja Jai Singh in the year 1724. Other than stimulating your spiritual appetite, here you can also try the famous “aloo-kachori” right outside the temple premises and your taste buds will thank you later!