Are you thinking about proposing to your lover and taking things to the next level? Proposing to your spouse over a candlelight dinner has become a tad of a cliché. If you're the type of couple who travels together, you'll want to branch out from the usual proposal ideas and attempt something fresh, adventurous, and romantic. If overseas travel is not on your bucket list, consider visiting one of these romantic spots in India to make your special day even more memorable.

1. Taj Mahal, Agra

Taj Mahal is the most magnificent sign of love that has ever been. Its beauty captivates everyone with its freshness and grandeur. The Taj Mahal is a beautiful place for couples to visit, and because it is so close to Delhi, you can spend an entire weekend in Agra, where the Taj Mahal is located. Therefore, arrange a vacation to India's ultimate emblem of romance and propose as the sun is setting.

2. Ranthambore, Rajasthan

Being in a hot air balloon with your partner while watching the lush green wildness of Ranthambore below will be so perfect and magical. As the sun sets, get down on one knee with a ring in your hand to make the proposal even more memorable for your lover.

3. Goa

Goa is known for inciting romance and creating an ambiance for those in love. There is vibrant nightlife here, as well as a romantic yacht tour where you can make a romantic gesture. You can take your beloved on a sea journey aboard a yacht and catch her off guard by sliding a ring onto her finger as the sky turns into a rainbow of colours. Imagine the breathtaking vistas, the isolation, the serenity, the magical moment, and only you and your partner!

4. Dal Lake Srinagar

A romantic voyage on Dal Lake in Srinagar with stunning frost mountains in the background. Many people have gone to great lengths to pursue love interests in this amazing location. Wait for them on one knee as they approach the arena, and watch them get blown away. If you want to experience some romantic moments, book a shikara ride.

5. Yumthang Valley, Sikkim

Yumthang Valley is recognised for its breathtaking view and breathe of fresh air. It is also the home of snow-capped peaks and flower-filled valleys. Yumthang Valley, in particular, is a must-see for nature enthusiasts, with a fascinating mix of biodiversity and wildlife as well as magnificent picturesque splendour. Propose in utter serenity at one of Sikkim’s most beautiful locations.

6. Spiti Valley, Himachal Pradesh

In Spiti Valley, you can plan a proposal while sleeping under the stars on a gorgeous night. The site is so wonderful that it can change even the most callous soul into a lover. We’re confident you’ll leave with lifelong memories, and the magnificent starry sky and contour of the hills will serve as the ideal background for your proposal.

7. Andaman and Nicobar

Allow the underwater critters, vibrant corals to speak for themselves. Simply pull out the ring when surrounded by swarms of brightly coloured fish. It provides the most thrilling water trip, along with a breathtaking coral reef and diverse aquatic life. Nothing could be better if you and your partner enjoy exploring the aquatic environment.

