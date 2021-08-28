New Delhi: Undoubtedly, India is home to some of the most striking Lord Shiva temples that are visited by pilgrims from all over the country and the world.Also Read - Liquor, Chocolates And Other Bizarre Offerings Are Made to Deities in THESE Indian Temples

However, one does not necessarily need to be spiritual or religious to explore these magnificent temples, but can visit them to explore their splendour, awe-inspiring architecture, and embrace heightened serenity.

Here, we have curated a list of some of the most magnificent Lord Shiva temples in India that you should add to your bucket list. Check them out.

7 Spectacular Shiva Temples in India That You Shouldn’t Miss

Shivoham Shiva Temple, Bengaluru

Known for its 65 feet tall colossal Shiva structure, this temple in Bengaluru is one of the most popular Shiva temples in India. The Shivoham Shiva Temple features the biggest Shiva Linga gate in the city of Bengaluru. Another interesting fact about the temple is that it also houses a 32-feet-tall Lord Ganesha idol. The temple, over the years, has not only become a much sought after and revered spiritual destination, but has also acquired the distinction of being one of the most powerful Shiva temples in the world, a temple where its believed that dreams come true and prayers are answered.

Shree Kotilingeshwara Swamy Temple, Karnataka

Located in the village of Kammasandra in the Kolar district of Karnataka, the Kotilingeshwara temple is home to one of the largest Shivalingams in the world. Did you know the prodigious linga here measures around 108 feet? Here, interestingly, the huge linga is surrounded by numerous small lingas over an area of 15 acres, and together, they look spectacular. The compound also houses a 35 feet tall Nandi idol. Every year, during Maha Shivaratri, a large number of devotees make it a point to be there on this auspicious day. Currently, there are about a hundred lakh shivalingas in this temple. The temple can be easily reached from the gold fields of Kolar.

Kedarnath Temple, Uttarakhand

Nestled in the Garhwal Himalayas of Uttarakhand, near the Mandakini river, the Kedarnath temple is the most popular Shiva temple in India that attracts thousands of devotees from all parts of the world. Due to extreme weather conditions, the temple usually remains open to general public between the months of April and November. And during winter, the idol from Kedarnath temple is brought down to Ukhimath. Then, the deity is worshipped here for the next six months. The temple is not directly accessible by road and has to be reached by a 22 kilometres uphill trek from Gaurikund.

Siddhesvara Dham, Sikkim

Siddhesvara Dham temple is hardly around two hours drive away from Sikkim’s capital, Gangtok. Surrounded by magnificent mountains, it comprises four shrines dedicated to Lord Vishnu, Lord Krishna, Lord Jagannath and Lord Shiva. The shrine compound falls on the hilly route between Melli and Jorethang. The sweeping compound houses 12 jyotirlingas and a 108-feet Lord Shiva statue. Ever been to this place? If not, go check it out!

Murdeshwar Shiva Temple, Karnataka

Surrounded by the vast Arabian Sea on three sides, the Murdeshwar Shiva Temple sits on Karnataka’s Kandula hill. The striking temple features a 20-storied gopuram. The 123-feet Shiva statue here in this temple is touted as the second tallest statue of Lord Shiva in the world. An elevator has been installed here to provide breathtaking views of the magnificent statue to devotees. The sight of sunlight falling on the idol is one to behold as it has been strategically placed in a way that it sparkles when the morning light falls on it.

Nageshwar Temple, Gujarat

This popular Shiva temple is located at a distance of 15 kilometres from Dwarka and is one of the 12 Jyotirlingas in India. Some of the major attractions at this temple are a beautiful garden with a pond and the 25-metre tall statue of Lord Shiva. Did you know the temple is also known as the Nagnath Temple? According to popular beliefs, those who offer prayers at the Nageshwar Jyotirlinga become free from all poisons, snake bites and worldly attractions. Add this to your bucket list right away!