7 Stunning Heritage Sites in Lucknow That Are A Must-Visit

Lucknow, Nawabon ka sheher (the city of Nawabs), is widely known for its breathtaking monuments and edifices which are a product of the city's glorious past. With rich compilation of cultures from around the world, Lucknow blends the present day chaos with the calm of a departed time. It wouldn't be wrong to say that Lucknow is rightfully a component of the heritage arc of Uttar Pradesh because of its rich historical vibrancy. Here we have curated a list of 7 stunning heritage sites across Lucknow, our favourite sheher, which spell architectural extravagance like no other in the country.

Rumi Darzawa

For the unversed, Rumi Darwaza or Rumi Gate, one of the popular destinations in Lucknow, was built by the 4th nawab of Lucknow, Nawab Asaf-ud-Daula and it is believed to be similar to a gate in Istanbul called Bab-iHümayun. So, interestingly, this is also sometimes referred to as the Turkish Gate. It is 60 feet high. In 1748, Awadh was suffering from severe famine and survival of a large part of the population was at stake. To help people overcome this crisis, Nawab Asaf-ud-Daula decided to build the Bara Imambara along with the Rumi Darwaza for employment generation. In recent times, this darwaza has truly become the de facto symbol of Lucknow.

Where is it located: 17/11, Hussainabad Road, Lajpat Nagar Colony, Machchhi Bhavan, Lucknow.

Bara Imambara

The Bara Imambara, the historical landmark of Lucknow, was built along with the iconic Rumi Darwaza. Its central hall is said to be the largest vaulted chamber in the world. Also, did you know the roof of Imambara is made up from the rice husk which makes this a unique building? It is now used by Shia Muslims for the purpose of Azadari although it is accessible to all. There are eight surrounding chambers built to different roof heights, permitting the space above these to be reconstructed as a three-dimensional labyrinth with passages interconnecting with each other through 489 identical doorways. This part of the building is called Bhool-Bhulaiya. It is possibly the only existing maze in India. A must-visit.

Where is it located: Just beside the Rumi Darwaza.

Chhota Imambara

Also popularly known as the Hussainabad Imambara, Chhota Imambara was built in the year 1838 by Mohammad Ali Shah, the third nawab of Awadh. The Chhota Imambara is situated near the Bara Imambara and it houses the nawab and his family’s graves. Since it was built during the famine, it provided livelihood to thousands of labourers who worked for its construction.

Where is it located: In the vicinity of the Bara Imambara and Rumi Darwaza.

Safed Baradari

Safed Baradari is situated in the heart of the city. Interestingly, the word Baradari comes from two words; “bara” meaning twelve, and “dwar” meaning door so a Baradari is literally a building or structure with twelve doors. There is a large terrace in front of it with carved marble screens as fencing and this structure contains elaborate stucco work, stunning arched gateways and windows with twin columns. Fun fact: Every year, the famous Sanatkada festival is held in this picturesque edifice.

Where is it located: Maharaja Mahmudabad, Qaisar Bagh, Lucknow.

La Martiniere Boys’ College

Touted as one of the most prominent schools in India, La Martiniere was established in 1869. It is one of the oldest institutions of Lucknow that serves as a heritage site. The La Martiniere Boys’ College is the only school in the world to have been awarded royal battle honours for its role in the defence of Lucknow during the mutiny of 1857. Isn’t that phenomenal?

Where is it located: La Martiniere Rd, Martin Purva, Lucknow.

The British Residency

The British Residency or The Residency is a prominent heritage site of Lucknow which is located in the heart of the city, in the vicinity of other monuments like Shaheed Smarak, Tehri Kothi and High Court Building. The main building overlooks the Gomti river and is surrounded by picturesque terraced lawns and gardens. It now exists as ruins and has been declared a protected monument by the Archaeological Survey of India. The British Residency was the place that served as a refuge for British inhabitants during the time of the uprising of 1857.

Where is it located: Mahatma Gandhi Marg, Deep Manak Nagar, Qaisar Bagh, Lucknow.

Chattar Manzil

One of the most intriguing structures of Lucknow, the Chattar Manzil or Umbrella Palace stands on the banks of the Gomti river and is an example of the Indo-European-Nawabi architectural style, even though some parts of it has been altered over the years. It served as a palace for the rulers of Awadh and their wives. Chattar Manzil is a very famous tourist attraction mainly because of the umbrella-shaped dome from which it has derived its name.

Where is it located: Mahatma Gandhi Marg, Qaisar Bagh, Lucknow.