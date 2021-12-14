New Delhi: Shri Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi holds immense significance to the Hindus and is one of the most famous temples in India dedicated to Lord Shiva. The divine shrine stands tall on the Western bank of the holy river Ganga and is one of the twelve Jyotirlingas. Here we have listed out some of the most fascinating facts about this Lord Shiva temple.Also Read - PM Modi, Yogi Take Stock of Work at Banaras Railway Station in Midnight Visit

FYI, the main deity is known by the name Vishvanatha or Vishveshvara meaning "Ruler of The Universe" and Varanasi city is also called Kashi, and hence the temple is popularly called Kashi Vishvanath Temple.

7 Really Surprising Facts Abouts Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi

According to records, the Kashi Vishwanath temple was found in 1490. Kashi has seen the rule of many kings both famous and not so famous. Did you know that it was also ruled by Buddhists for some time? Undoubtedly, the city has seen its share of slaughter and destruction. The temples were plundered time and again by the Mughals. The original temples were re-built, then destroyed and re-built.

FYI, Mughal Emperor Akbar gave permission to build the original temple, which was later destroyed by Aurangzeb – the sixth Mughal emperor, who ruled over almost the entire Indian subcontinent for a period of 49 years.

The Kashi Vishwanath temple was last rebuilt and restored to its glory by the Queen of Indore, Rani Ahilya Bai Holkar. She took the initiative to restore the temple and also provided the funds for it. However, later Akbar’s great grandson Aurangzeb had destroyed the temple and built a mosque in its place.

The temple holds immense significance to Hindus as it is revered as one of the 12 Jyotirlingas of Lord Shiva. There is popular belief that Lord Shiva actually stayed here for some time.

The Kashi Vishwanath Temple has three domes covered of gold! As per the popular belief, any wish is fulfilled if it is made after seeing the golden chatra.

It is said the when news reached of Aurangzeb’s plans to destroy the temple, the idol of Shiva was hidden in a well to protect it from the destruction. The well, called the “well of wisdom”, still stands there between the mosque and the temple. Don’t forget to visit it on your next trip here.

The divine shrine is visited by more than 7 million devotees year on year and has been restored and beautified with the Kashi Vishwanath Dham project by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government. On December 13, PM Modi inaugurated Phase-1 of the project.

Built at an estimated cost of approximately Rs 900 crore over a sprawling area of 5 lakh square feet, the corridor in Varanasi will connect Kashi Vishwanath Temple with the Ganga river, making it convenient for the pilgrims to reach the temple premises.