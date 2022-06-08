Bombay’s Monsoon: Although intense at times, Mumbai’s monsoons provide a window for various educational, nature-related, and leisurely opportunities. Here is a list of activities, both indoors and outdoors, that can occupy your time during the rainy season in India’s largest city.Also Read - Planning An Adventurous Trip To Dharamshala? Here Are Top 5 Places That You Must Visit - Watch List Here

Nehru Science Centre:

The Nehru Science Centre, located in Worli, is a must-visit for those looking to spend a monsoon day indoors. Being the largest interactive centre in the country, it provides a myriad of fun and engaging learning opportunities for people of all ages. Although its name may suggest otherwise, the Nehru Science Centre is not limited to the study of science; it has artistic, cultural, and historical wings as well, allowing you to have a hands-on learning experience on a wide range of topics!

Trails in Sanjay Gandhi National Park:

For a place so packed with skyscrapers, it is easy to forget that Mumbai has much more to offer than city life. During the monsoons especially, you must explore the city's vast, beautiful natural sites. Sanjay Gandhi National Park provides the perfect opportunity to do so.

Situated in Borivali, this park is alive with biodiversity. With crystal-clear waters and crisp, fresh air, it provides an experience that is as picturesque as it is relaxing. Wild-life enthusiasts, especially photographers, this place is calling your name!

Kanheri Caves in Sanjay Gandhi National Park:

Sanjay Gandhi National Park is not just meant for walks and treks; within this lush expanse of nature, you can find a chance to visit Mumbai’s beautiful Kanheri Caves. This 2000-year-old Buddhist archeological site encloses 100 caves carved carefully from stone and is a great way to understand Mumbai’s cultural and historical diversity. Considering it is an indoor space that can be reached by bus, the Kanheri Caves are perfect to explore during the monsoons.

VT Station:

Victoria Terminus, now known as Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus, is not only a train station widely used by Mumbai’s locals but also a breathtaking edifice and a UNESCO world heritage site. Going inside the building, you can marvel at its intricate architecture while learning about Mumbai’s colonial history.

BMC Heritage Building:

The BMC building, right opposite Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus, provides another way to explore Mumbai while staying indoors during heavy rainfall. With its spectacular, ornate Gothic architecture, the complex stands out among others.

Relatively recently, the BMC has collaborated with the Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation to create a “Heritage Walk” through the building. This tour is said to be a “marriage between history and civic governance,” allowing visitors to learn unique, refreshing information about Mumbai’s past, and its present order.

Cricket in the rain in Oval Maidan:

While Mumbai is rich with historical, natural, and cultural experiences, it is also perfect for sports fanatics, all of whom must not miss playing in the city’s famous “Oval Maidan.” Positioned in Churchgate (close to the CST and BMC buildings), the giant ground is a dream come true for cricketers and footballers alike. If you are one to enjoy getting wet in the rain, pay a visit during the monsoon for an unforgettable experience!

Chai or Coffee in Subko Café:

Monsoon in Mumbai is incomplete without a cup of chai or coffee in hand. Installed in Bandra, Subko Café will warm your soul with a wide array of food and drink, perfect to comfort you during the heavy rains.

