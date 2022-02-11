With the sudden surge in covid-19 cases, several tourist destinations were shut. This led to a downfall in the tourism industry. Slowly and steadily, places are opening up and are accepting tourists from different places. Now that the country is recovering, travel destinations are opening up and are making sure that they follow covid-19 guidelines strictly.Also Read - Good News For Game of Thrones Fans: Northern Ireland Offers a Special GOT Tour

The IRCTC has issued preventive measures that need to be followed by passengers for safe travelling. The measures are: Also Read - When And How Will Primary Schools Reopen in Bengal? CM Mamata Responds

Passengers are advised to travel only with confirmed tickets.

Face masks & hand hygiene is mandatory to follow.

Reach the station at least 90 minutes before departure for necessary Covid protocols.

Social distancing to be followed at the station and on the train.

Passengers to follow all safety protocols at the station.

The catering service is on hold to contain the spread of the virus.

No blanket or linen will be provided, if applicable.

Long-distance trains will continue as per the schedule, but local trains will operate with 50% of their capacity.

Some states may demand a negative RT-PCR test from passengers. It’s recommended that a passenger goes through their destination’s travel guidelines before hopping on the train.

Is it safe to travel trains after covid 19 vaccination?

According to IANS, more than 1 billion people are already vaccinated. It significantly reduces your chances of getting ill and further spreading the virus. But it’s important to understand that no vaccine provides 100 per cent protection, so adhering to COVID protocols serves as a smart decision for you and your family.

What are safety precautions while travelling?

Following are a set of standard precautions you can take while you are travelling:

Wear masks in public locations where COVID-19 is widespread and physical isolation is not practicable.

Avoid congested areas and restricted & enclosed environments with inadequate ventilation.

When you’re out in public, try to keep a physical distance of at least 1 meter between you and other people.

Frequently wash your hands with soap and water or an alcohol-based hand solution.

Keep your hands away from your face (eyes, nose, and mouth).

Regularly clean and disinfect touched surfaces such as phones, keys, doorknobs, and light switches.

Consider the safest dining options if you prefer to eat outside. It is safer to eat outside or order takeout than eat in a closed space. Before you eat, remember to wash or sanitise your hands properly.

Strict adherence to COVID protocols and guidelines is recommended by the government. If you decide to travel via train to any domestic destination, follow the above guidelines to ensure your safety.

(With IANS inputs)