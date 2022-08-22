New Delhi: Around 75 sites along the banks of river Ganga will be developed as hubs of sustainable economic development and tourism highlighting specific activities at each site such as river walks, homestays, biodiversity watch, village tours, jungle safaris, etc. Nearly 26 such sites have already become operational in six states along rivers Gomati, Ganga, Chambal, Yamuna, and Hoogly, which is a part of the Centre’s larger goal to promote livelihood activities under the Arth Ganga concept of the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG), reported Times of India.Also Read - Video: Job Aspirant Holding Tiranga Baton Charged by IAS Officer, Probe Ordered | WATCH

Referring to this, NMCG Director General, G. Asok Kumar told ToI that this initiative is a part of the Arth Ganga concept started by PM Narendra Modi at the National Ganga Council meeting in 2019 in Kanpur. Also Read - Durga Puja 2022: West Bengal CM Announces Govt Holidays From 30 Sept-10 Oct; Rs 60000 For Puja Committees

The aim of the project is to develop the river basin as economic hub containing interconnected networks that help boost livelihood generation in the area. The participation of local people is an essential part of the project as it will ensure rejuvenation of the river Ganga and its tributaries. Jalaj, is also a subsidiary project that aims at ensuring local support for biodiversity conservation and clean river ecosystem. It also helps in development of local community as trained in sustainable livelihood practices. Also Read - Video: Bihar Youths Protest in Patna Over Unemployment; Police Lathicharge Agitators, Use Water Cannon

Union Jal Shakti (water resources) Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat launched the initiative virtually on August 16 at 26 sites in Uttarakhand, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Jharkhand, and Madhya Pradesh. While 11 such sites are in Uttar Pradesh, six sites are in West Bengal, five in Bihar, two in Uttarakhand, and one each in Madhya Pradesh and Jharkhand.

For this initiative, specific activities have been identified for each site, and availability of natural resources and local conditions have been considered for the same.