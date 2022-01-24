Since ancient times, taller monuments have been erected, occupying a significant space in their respective countries’ tourism industries. The majority of these taller sculptures around the world are of famous people or commemorate significant historical events. India is home to some of the world’s highest statues. You will also be astounded to learn about the significance of India’s tallest statues. As a result, when visiting India, a stop at a location with spellbinding statues is a must.Also Read - After Cities, Omicron COVID Cases Likely To Go Up In Villages: Experts

Take a look at some of India’s tallest statues:

1. Statue of Unity

Location: Gujarat Also Read - Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu Tests COVID Positive For Second Time

Height: 182m Also Read - Are Cloth Masks Really Helpful? Health Experts Answer

The Statue of Unity is a monument in Gujarat, India, dedicated to Indian independence movement leader Vallabhbhai Patel. It’s on a river island named Sadhu Bet in Rajpipla in Gujarat, 3.2 kilometers from the Narmada Dam.

2. Paritala Anjaneya Temple

Location: Andhra Pradesh

Height: 41m

Lord Hanuman’s statue is housed in the Paritala Anjaneya Temple. The statue is the world’s tallest dedicated to Lord Hanuman. It lies around 30 kilometers from Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh, in the village of Paritala on NH-9. Many devotees, both international and domestic, flock to it.

3. Murudeshwara Temple

Location: Karnataka

Height: 37.4m

The world’s second-largest Shiva statue is seen in Murudeshwar, Bhatkal Taluk, North Karnataka. The temple is situated on Kanduka Hill and is flanked on three sides by the Arabian Sea. The Murudeshwar, another name for Shiva, stands at 123 feet. The statue has been designed to shimmer as the first light of the morning falls on it.

4. Mindroling Monastery

Location: Dehradun

Height: 65m

The Mindrolling Monastery in Clement Town is one of Tibet’s most significant Nyingma monasteries. The monastery is a sight to behold. It has manicured gardens, a looming Stupa that is thought to be the world’s largest, and a succession of shrine rooms with relics and Tibetan art.

5. Thiruvalluvar Statue

Location: Tamil Nadu

Height: 40.5m

Another famous destination on a Kanyakumari tour is Saint Thiruvalluvar. The Tamil Nadu government raised this statue in commemoration of Saint Thiruvalluvar, unquestionably one of the finest Tamil poets and philosophers. This stone monument, with its flawless sculpting, has been built on a 38-foot-long pedestal to represent the Thirukkural’s 38 chapters of virtue.

6. Tathagata Tsal

Location: Sikkim

Height: 39m

The magnificent Buddha park is known as ‘Tathagata Tsal’ is one of Sikkim’s most enticing attractions. Thousands of people visit the famed park, which is located near Ravangla, a district in south Sikkim since it offers them an unforgettable experience. The park’s centerpiece is a 130-foot-tall Buddha statue.

7. Hanuman Statue

Location: Himachal Pradesh

Height: 32.9m

Jakhu Hill in Shimla in Himachal Pradesh is home to the 108-foot-tall Hanuman Murti. Along with snow-capped peaks, sightseeing, and gorgeous valleys, the Giant Hanuman statue is a new landmark of the city and a key tourist destination in Shimla.

8. Chinmaya Ganadhish

Location: Maharashtra

Height: 25.9

Chinmaya Ganadhish is the highest statue of Lord Ganesha n Kolhapur, Maharashtra. It is built of cement, iron rods, clay, and plaster of Paris is seated on a five-headed serpent. Hundreds of tourists take a detour off the highway to see the gigantic Ganesh statue