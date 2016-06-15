Mumbai’s rains are quite infamous. They are in the news for flooding railway stations, slowing down traffic, sometimes even bringing life to a standstill. However, there are several things about Mumbai monsoons that nobody tells you. When you are a local, your life in Mumbai over the years teaches you these amazing things about Mumbai rains:Also Read - Breaking News May 26 Highlights: India Supporting Close Friend Sri Lanka In All Possible Manner Amid Economic Crisis: PM Modi

1. The first rain gets the entire city excited as it is a welcome respite from the crazy heat and humidity of the city.

2. Rains sometimes begin as early as mid-May while at other times, they don’t arrive until mid-to-late June.

3. Hot chai and wada pav during the rains is a thing!

4. While places like Kurla station do get flooded, the BMC makes sure it gets things back on track with the shortest delay. No matter what, Mumbai never comes to an halt.

5. Many places like Marine Drive, Bandra Worli Sea Link and Carter Road are great places for a monsoon drive.

6. Bhutta (roasted corn) stalls come up on several streets of the city with the onset of monsoon.

7. Mumbai is blessed with some spectacular getaways thanks to the Western Sahyadris that are at their scenic best during monsoon.

8. The weather during monsoon makes Mumbai one of the most romantic places to visit in India!

