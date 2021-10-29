New Delhi: At a time when Indians are eagerly awaiting World Health Organisation’s (WHO) approval for India’s indigenously developed Covid vaccine – Covaxin, there are several countries that have already recognised Bharat Biotech’s vaccine to allow entry to the travellers from India to the respective countries.Also Read - Hurray! Italy Finally Allows Essential Purpose Travel From India And 3 Other Countries

The indigenous vaccine has been so far administered to over 12 crore Indians and yet faces delays seeking WHO's emergency approval.

For the convenience of our readers, here we have curated a list of some of the countries you can travel to from India if you are inoculated with Covaxin. Check them out.

9 Countries You Can Fly To If You Are Vaccinated With Covaxin | Full List Here

Nepal

Note that travellers from India inoculated with Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin can now travel to Nepal, India’s neighboring country. However, the travellers are required to produce Covid vaccine certificate and the last dose of the Covid-19 vaccine must have been taken at least 14 days before entering the country.

Iran

Next in the list is Iran, where Covaxin is accepted. If you are flying to Iran, you must produce your Covid vaccination certificate and negative RT-PCR test report. Meanwhile travellers arriving without the RT-PCR negative test report must quarantine for 14 days upon arrival. However, if you show any Covid-related symptoms, you might get tested on arrival and would also have to isolate till you get your results.

Oman

Good news is that travellers from India who have taken Covaxin won’t be required to serve 14-day quarantine any more upon arrival at Oman. According to the Indian embassy in Oman, “All passengers from India who have received two doses of Covaxin at least 14 days before the estimated arrival date will now be able to travel to Oman without the requirement of quarantine.” Previously, those travellers who had taken Covishield were only permitted to travel without quarantine to Oman.

📢 COVAXIN has now been added to the approved list of #COVID19 vaccines 💉 for travel to Oman without quarantine. This will facilitate travelers from India vaccinated with COVAXIN. Please see Press Release 👇@PMOIndia@DrSJaishankar @MEAIndia @IndianDiplomacy pic.twitter.com/3lfXPrjHGc — India in Oman (Embassy of India, Muscat) (@Indemb_Muscat) October 27, 2021

Mauritius

This popular international tourist destination too has recognised Covaxin! Now, all you would need is an RT-PCR negative test report taken 72 hours before your departure to avoid quarantine. Mauritius had reopened its international borders to fully vaccinated foreign tourists on October 1.

It’s time to discover Mauritius! Mauritius fully opens today, allowing fully vaccinated guests to explore the island throughout their stay.https://t.co/gq5MZHygr6#mauritius #mauritiusnow #tourism #travel — Mauritius Tourism (@SeeMauritius) October 1, 2021

Philippines

Planning to travel abroad? Note that, the country considers an individual to be fully vaccinated after at least 14 days elapse since the administration of the second dose. As per the reports, Covaxin’s emergency use is also approved by the Philippines’ food and drug agency.

Sri Lanka

Good news for people planning to travel to Sri Lanka from India. The island nation accepts both Covaxin and Covishield vaccines. However, unvaccinated travellers will have to undergo a 14-day quarantine upon arrival.

Greece

Travellers from India take note – Indians arriving in Greece need to produce Covid-19 vaccine certificate, a negative RT-PCR report of less than 72 hours, or a negative antigen test less than 48 hours old. No quarantine is mandatory for passengers unless Covid symptoms are observed on arrival.

Mexico

Indians inoculated with Covaxin are allowed to travel to Mexico as country’s health regulator Cofepris has authorised the emergency use of India’s indigenously developed Covaxin. There are no mandatory quarantine requirements currently in effect in Mexico for the tourists. However, for individuals showing symptoms of Covid-19, they will be subject to quarantine.

Zimbabwe

Finally, Zimbabwe too has approved the made-in-India vaccine Covaxin. On arrival, tourists and non-residents with proof of a valid negative PCR test result should expect to be required to quarantine for 10 days. Notably, travellers who do not have proof of a valid negative PCR test result could be denied entry into Zimbabwe.