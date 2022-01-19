India knows no limitations when it comes to art and skill. The art culture in every city is always hopping, and there’s always something fresh and exciting to see. It is true that the country never fails to amaze! But, luckily, you don’t have to limit yourself to rich art galleries and high-priced exhibitions to see some amazing artwork. In fact, art can be seen in every nook and cranny of our land with these colourful streets.Also Read - 2022 UP Election: Mulayam Singh Yadav's Daughter-In-Law Aparna Yadav Joins BJP

1. Lodhi Art District

Lodhi Colony is one of Delhi’s most serene areas. Lodhi colony is now India’s first open public art district, for those who are unaware. A street painting festival a few years ago altered the walls here, and the area has never looked better! Take a peek at it. Also Read - Mumbai Schools May Reopen On January 27 As COVID Positivity Rate Dips

2. Fontainhas

Fontainhas is Goa’s old Latin Quarter, located in Panjim. The heritage region is a sight to behold, with lovely Portuguese villas strewn around, vividly coloured, and exuding authentic Goa charm. The pastel-colored bungalows and cottages are refurbished every monsoon, maintaining the area’s beauty. Also Read - Mumbai Zoo Gets New Star Attractions, Welcomes Royal Bengal Tiger Cub & Humboldt Penguin Chick

3. Bandra

In Mumbai, Bandra West is commonly referred to as the “Queen of the Suburbs.” The alleyways surrounding Ranwar hamlet have recently gained a reputation for unusual street art created by artists from all over the world.

4. Kannaji Nagar

Kannaji Nagar, in Chennai’s Kannaji Nagar district, has become the city’s first art area. The murals’ core theme is ‘People and Environment,’ which is focused on people’s livelihood and the concept of mobility. The murals are a collection of works of art that people may connect with and communicate with. Those of you who haven’t visited Kannaji Nagar yet should do so.

5. French Colony

Elegant colonial buildings are set among attractive cafes and numerous parks in the French Colony Pondicherry district. The residences have a vibrant exterior with covered windows. Large compounds, imposing walls, and stately doorways characterise French villas in colonial architecture. This characterises the French way of life, which entails keeping one’s personal and social life hidden behind high walls.

6. Varanasi

Varanasi is a miniature of India. People of all ages and from all walks of life come for a taste of pilgrimage. However, there is one thing that has piqued my interest and may pique the interest of others. While you’re on the boat, trying to take in all that’s going on around you, these are likely to catch your eye. Graffiti on the walls of Varanasi Ghats is one-of-a-kind and thought-provoking.

7. Malleshwaram

The walls on both sides of you are painted. As you go through, the geometric lines and colours give you the feeling of movement, and there is a dance of light and shadow. The idea of using street art to decorate the lanes and make them more pedestrian-friendly has helped India rank among the most colourful cities in the world.

8. Bhubaneswar

You’ve probably never seen Bhubaneswar, India’s temple city, like this. The rural painters have filled the walls with soothing colours and realistic paintings of Orissan art culture, dancing, festivals, and festivities.

9. Kochi

Kochi, on India’s southwest coast, is affectionately known as the “Queen of the Arabian Sea.” It is a beautiful city with an eclectic flavour. Anyone may imagine wandering down some European alleys, complete with indigenous architecture and bougainvilleas peeking out from the homes.