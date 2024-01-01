Home

Travel

A Visit To The Underwater Temple; Where The Pandavas Seeked Redemption After Mahabharata

A Visit To The Underwater Temple; Where The Pandavas Seeked Redemption After Mahabharata

Here's a story of a temple which is submerged underwater, and holds the story of Pandavas, from Mahabharata. Explore the holy pilgrimage, and secrets of the temple of Lord Shiva.

The temple, often submerged under the sea. tells us the history of Pandavas, and their tale of seeking redemption in this holy place.

New Delhi: Our travelogue takes a mystical turn, venturing towards the shores of Gujarat, where the Arabian Sea reveals a captivating secret twice each day. This is the story of the Nishkalank Mahadev Temple, a unique Hindu sanctuary dedicated to Lord Shiva, and a legend that whispers of redemption amidst the rhythm of the tides.

Trending Now

Lord Shiva’s Pilgrimage – The Nishkalank Mahadev Temple

You may like to read

Emerging majestically from the depths during low tide, the Nishkalank Temple stands guard over Koliyak Beach, about a kilometre into the sea. Its five distinct swayambhu Shiva lingams, each accompanied by a Nandi statue, offer a silent prayer against the backdrop of the vast ocean. But wait, this divine sanctuary holds a mystery as intriguing as its location.

Twice a day, the sea reclaims its domain, submerging the temple beneath its turquoise embrace. During high tide, only a flag and a solitary pillar remain visible, like sentinels guarding a submerged treasure. This rhythmic disappearance and return is not merely a natural phenomenon; it’s a legend woven into the very fabric of the temple.

The Pandavas’ Quest for Redemption:

The Hindu epics tell the tale of the Pandavas, five virtuous brothers burdened by the guilt of the Kurukshetra War. Seeking absolution, they embarked on a pilgrimage guided by Lord Krishna. He handed them a black flag and a black cow, promising that their purity would be restored when both turned white.

After years of searching, the Pandavas finally reached Koliyak Beach. As the sea retreated, revealing the hidden temple, both the flag and the cow miraculously transformed, their blackness washed away by the purifying touch of the holy site. Impressed by their unwavering faith, Lord Shiva manifested in five lingams, granting them the forgiveness they craved.

Highlights:

Witness the temple emerge: Plan your visit around low tide to experience the wonder of the temple rising from the sea.

Plan your visit around low tide to experience the wonder of the temple rising from the sea. Seek serenity in the Shiva lingams: Offer prayers at the five unique lingams, each radiating divine energy.

Offer prayers at the five unique lingams, each radiating divine energy. Unravel the Pandava legend: Explore the stories and artifacts showcasing the connection between the temple and the Mahabharata heroes.

Insider Tip: Check tide timings carefully and plan your visit accordingly. Consider walking barefoot through the shallows to reach the temple, replicating the experience of devotees. Immerse yourself in the spiritual ambiance and soak in the breathtaking views.

Famous Tourist Interests:

Walk of Faith: Follow the footsteps of devotees along the sandy path that leads to the temple during low tide. Feel the coolness of the retreating waves and the sun-kissed sand beneath your feet.

Follow the footsteps of devotees along the sandy path that leads to the temple during low tide. Feel the coolness of the retreating waves and the sun-kissed sand beneath your feet. Pandava Pond: Wash away impurities at the sacred Pandava Pond, believed to cleanse both body and soul, before approaching the temple.

Wash away impurities at the sacred Pandava Pond, believed to cleanse both body and soul, before approaching the temple. Bhadarvi Fair: Immerse yourself in the vibrant festivities of the Bhadarvi Fair, held on the new moon night in Shravan, where thousands gather to celebrate the temple’s unique connection to the Pandavas.

Itinerary for a 2-Day Discovery:

Day 1: Arrive in Bhavnagar and settle into your accommodation. Visit the Koliyak Beach and witness the temple emerge from the sea during low tide. Offer prayers at the five Shiva lingams and soak in the tranquility of the sacred space. In the evening, explore the town of Bhavnagar, savouring local delicacies and discovering its heritage.

Arrive in Bhavnagar and settle into your accommodation. Visit the Koliyak Beach and witness the temple emerge from the sea during low tide. Offer prayers at the five Shiva lingams and soak in the tranquility of the sacred space. In the evening, explore the town of Bhavnagar, savouring local delicacies and discovering its heritage. Day 2: Awake early and witness the sunrise over the Koliyak Beach. Take a refreshing swim in the Arabian Sea before the tide returns. Visit the Pandava Pond and wash away the remnants of sleep. In the afternoon, explore the bustling markets of Bhavnagar or venture to the Takhteshwar Temple, perched atop a hill with breathtaking views.

Insider Tips:

Pack light clothing and a pair of sturdy sandals for walking on the beach. Carry a water bottle and sunscreen for the midday sun.

Respect the religious sentiments of pilgrims and dress modestly while visiting the temple.

Consider hiring a local guide to learn more about the temple’s history and legends.

This concludes your Nishkalank Temple adventure, woven with the rhythm of the tides, the whispers of legend, and the promise of coastal discovery. Let the whispers of the sea guide you, cleanse your soul in the embrace of the temple, and return home with memories as vibrant as the sunset over the Arabian Sea.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Articles News on India.com.