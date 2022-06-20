Cheap Monsoon Travel Destinations From Delhi: The pre-monsoons showers in North India have seen some respite from the scorching heat and this happens to be the ideal time for local travel and exploration. Let the travel worm inside you get some satisfaction with some of the ideal destinations to go to during the rainy season, that too without burning a hole in your pocket! In under Rs. 8000, here is a list of perfect travel destinations near Delhi for the quintessential weekend trip.Also Read - Potterhead? Visit These 6 Harry Potter-Themed Cafes in India For Magical Experience

Places Near Delhi You Can Visit During Monsoon In Under Rs. 8000:

Bundi, Rajasthan

A visit to Rajasthan is always a dive into an almost different world altogether. With its immaculate murals, and gold paintings, Bundi is among the top places to visit in Rajasthan. It houses some of the architectural landmarks such as the Taragarh Fort and Garh Palace. Enjoy a pleasurable and peaceful time beside the Bhimlat Falls. You can take a train to Bundi in under 5000 and look for governmental homestays to stay there. Also Read - Top 5 International Destinations to Visit in Monsoon Season Under Budget | Watch Video

Orchha, Madhya Pradesh

Nestled on the banks of river Betwa, Orchha was founded in the 16th century by Bundela Rajput chief, Rudra Pratap. Go on a heritage photo walk across the archeological marvels of Orchha, like Sheesh Mahal, Jehangir Mahal, Laxmi Narayan temple, etc. Enjoy the authentic taste of Bundelkhandi cuisines at Homestays easily available here in around Rs. 2500. Experience the tribal life & visit the unique paper factory project in the TaraGram village near Orachha. Also Read - Mountain Lakes in Uttarakhand Above 5000ft That Are a Must Visit If You Are Heading For A Vacation | Watch Video

Corbett National Park, Nainital

Corbett National Park is all lush and green during the monsoons. The rich flora and fauna, refreshing environments and beautiful resorts make it one of the best weekend getaways from Delhi. You can take a Jeep Safari in the Jhirana and the Sitabani zones of the park and witness the exotic wildlife. A luxury package for 2 nights and 3 days can be booked for Rs. 5000 only. There are a host of activities that one can include in his packages, like, Jungle trekking, Adventure activities, Jim Corbett Safari, Fishing tours, Bird watching tour, Village tours, Local sightseeing tours etc.

Nahan, Himachal Pradesh

One of the less explored towns of Himachal Pradesh that are not yet commercialized, this quaint town is a storehouse of natural beauty. It has sprawling gardens and numerous temples adding colour and frolic to the backdrop of picturesque mountains. Fairs and festivals are frequent here. The only thing you can best do here is to relax, meditate and enjoy the natural beauty of this place. One can find a few good resorts to stay here. A two day trip can be arranged from Delhi to Nahan in around Rs. 6000.

Lansdowne, Himachal Pradesh

This cantonment town with remarkable colonial-era architectural buildings, is one of the best monsoon destinations near Delhi. The hill station is dotted with pines and oaks and is a quiet town with quaint natural beauty. From ancient churches to dense forests, this place has everything for a quiet vacation with your friends and family. Explore the small town on foot, with a lake at its centre, enjoy nature walks and discover hidden temples and churches or just laze around and enjoy the pristine mountain views. A 3-day trip to Lansdowne costs Rs. 5250 only

Morni Hills, Haryana

Located some 45 km from Chandigarh, Morni is the only hill station in Haryana and one of the most amazing places to visit around Delhi in monsoon. Boating at the lakes is quite an experience that you can enjoy while here and nothing beats spending leisurely time at one of the beautiful resorts. You can stay at Chandigarh at luxury hotels in under Rs. 6000 and drive up to Morni Hills and other nearby places such as Pinjore, Kasauli, etc. through government transport facilities. The trip could be quite a weekend getaway from Delhi.

Nangal Wetlands, Punjab

Another place you could drive up to via Chandigarh is Nangal Lake, now known as Nangal Wetland. Here, Bhakra Nangal Dam built on the Sutlej River is home to about 40,000 migratory birds. Surrounded by the river and beautiful hills, Nangal Wetlands is a quaint little habitation nestled between the hills. During monsoon, the lake fills to brim and the river flows with renewed force along with the dew dropped vegetation, makes for quite a sight. Overall, one of the most offbeat romantic places to visit near Delhi in monsoons for a weekend.

Pack your umbrellas and raincoats and soak in the beauty of these wonderful places this year. Don’t forget to pack your cameras as the monsoon rains are going to revive these splendid places and transform them into marvels.