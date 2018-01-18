Northeast India is one of the most beautiful yet lesser explored regions of the country. Shillong, the gateway to most of the lovely locales in the state of Meghalaya is a vibrant city that has loads to offer. However, it is Cherrapunji that draws the attention of many a nature lover on account of its breathtaking beauty and stunning weather. Known as one of the wettest places on the planet, Cherrapunji is a delight for all kinds of travelers ranging from backpackers to honeymooners. So, if you are planning to visit northeast India, here are some things that you absolutely must do in and around Cherrapunji!

Take a trek to Nongriat’s Double-decker Living Root Bridges

The double-double living root bridges in Nongriat are a marvel that has come to represent the northeast. A fine blend of natural beauty and human brilliance, the double-decker living root bridges are totally worth the tiring 3-hour trek that includes 3000 steep steps.

Visit the Mawsmai Caves

The Mawsmai caves are located just 6 km from Cherrapunji and are alluring attractions for archaeology buffs. These deep limestone caves are not for the weak-hearted though as they are quite long and dark.

Check out the Nohkalikai and Seven Sisters falls

Cherrapunji is the land of mesmerizing waterfalls set up against the backdrop of lush green hillocks. Two prominent waterfalls in this region are the Nohkalikai Falls and the Nohsngithiang Falls which are famous as the Seven Sister Falls. Both these falls make for stunning views and are picture-perfect locales that will warm your heart.

Just chill and DO NOTHING!

And finally, you should give all the sight-seeing a break and just chill at your hostel or hotel or guest house for at least one day. Cherrapunji is a laid-back destination and it is totally worth lazing around and doing nothing over here for just one day. It is more rewarding than you might think.

So, head to Cherrapunji in Meghalaya soon and do these things to have a memorable trip!