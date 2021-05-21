Abu Dhabi: In its latest COVID-related travel rules, Abu Dhabi, one of the most popular tourist destinations, has recently announced to lift its quarantine measure for all overseas travellers except for visitors from India, starting July 1. Also Read - Cricket: PCB to Host Remaining PSL 2021 Matches in Abu Dhabi, Secures Pending Approvals From UAE

As per the reports, the country has also said that it will enhance its border with Dubai with specific procedures for tourists to make travel easier between the two emirates. The city decided to ease the restrictions after the United Arab Emirates administered enough COVID-19 vaccine doses.

Ali Al Shaiba, Executive Director of Tourism and Marketing, DCT Abu Dhabi told The National, "It will be similar to the Dubai system – the PCR protocol will be different from high-risk to low-risk destinations. Quarantine will not be an option."

As of now, Abu Dhabi needs travellers to quarantine for 10 days unless they are from a “green-list” country. Al Shaiba further said that they are announcing an extended green list which will cover a majority of the markets that they are tapping into.

“We are going to welcome everybody to Abu Dhabi with a different [travelling] protocol but no quarantine,” Shaiba said.

The executive said that they are monitoring new markets to get the loss caused from large markets like India, UK and Germany being shut down. “We’re monitoring and analyzing these markets on a weekly basis, to find out where are the opportunities (and) which markets we can tap into.. to cover the loss that we might have in other markets,” added Al Shaiba.

When travel resumes in Abu Dhabi, tourists can enjoy a lot of interesting activities which includes kayaking and zip lining through the middle of a roller coaster at Ferrari World Abu Dhabi.

Those coming from countries with higher infection rates will have to undergo two tests – one before they travel and another upon arrival. “People who will come from low-risk countries will take just one test, either before or after they land in Abu Dhabi,” he said.

Please note that travellers from India, the emirate’s second-biggest source market after the UK and the world’s second-highest population, will still need to quarantine.