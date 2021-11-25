New Delhi: In a piece of good news for the international travellers, it has been recently announced that international flights to and from the country are expected to return to normal by this year’s end. Yes, good days are not very far anymore!Also Read - Attention Travellers! Myanmar to Resume International Tourism Next Year

Aviation Ministry Secretary Rajiv Bansal had made this announcement. As you already know, the commercial flights to and from India were banned in March 2020, owing to the COVID-19 global health scare. Scroll down for more details.

Much Relief to International Travellers

While flights for essential services and goods, and repatriation purposes were later allowed, scheduled commercial flights have stayed barred apart from air-bubble arrangements with around 25 countries.

Speculation has been rife on the matter as the decision to restart commercial scheduled flights has been deferred a number of times in the recent past. The announcement by Rajiv Bansal has brought in much relief for those eagerly awaiting a better turn of events in the post-Covid era.

Meanwhile Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia also stated that the government has been mulling over bringing back international flights to normal. He also expressed that while things might go back to normal, precautionary measures would be exercised to curtail any new waves of COVID-19.

He was speaking at a public event, and stated that, “I am all for regaining our space in the civil aviation arena in the world and making a hub in India and for more wide body aircraft. We will get there but bear with me and trust me… I am on your side. We will work together but in a safe environment.”