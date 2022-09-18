Kullu: All adventure junkies hail! The wait is finally over as Himachal Pradesh government has finally lifted the ban on water and aero sports. All adventure lovers can now get their adrenaline going and navigate through the whirlpools while river rafting as well as soar high with paragliding. While adventure sports has resumed in the state, trekking remains suspended on high altitude mountains above 15000 ft, reported Times Travel.Also Read - Chandigarh University Row: Accused Youth Detained in Shimla, Arrest Likely Soon

For the unversed, the state government imposes a ban on certain activities from July till mid-September every year owing to weather conditions. On paragliding under Himachal Pradesh Aero Sports Rules, 2004 along with few other activities under Himachal Pradesh Miscellaneous Adventure Rules 2017.

Now that the spell of monsoon is almost over, the government has taken the step to remove the bans. Kulli is considered a hub of adventure tourism where travelers flock the city from around the world each year to experience the thrill of the wide array of sporting activities.

Speaking of adventure sports, trekking is one of the sought after sports but remains banned until further notice from the government. Reportedly there had been few incidents where trekkers had been stranded. Therefore, the ban has been imposed on mountains and passes above 15000 ft, reported times travel.

As the festive season is inching closer, the state of Himachal is a boost in tourism sector with inflow of tourists specially after September 25.

Time to plan for adventure trip to Himachal again!