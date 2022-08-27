Adventure Sports In India: Plunging down from great heights or climbing up the rugged mountains or diving into the aquatic life, such activities simply churn the adrenaline rush. And well, it is nice to poke that adrenaline junkie to go out and venture for adventures! But be warned that not all adventures are for the faint hearted. From air, grass terrains to underwater marine life, there is a sport for every topography in India.Also Read - Attention Keralites! Grand Champions Boat League 2022 Is Back. Check Dates, Locations & Full Schedule Here

Soar high, dive into or trek through, some of the most thrilling adventure activities in India. In the contemporary era, there has been a growing trend of more people and travellers willing to indulge in adventure sports. In the wake of this upward trend, different states in India have also started opening up more options to choose boosting adventure tourism in the country and also supporting the local economy in the industry.

Here are a handpicked adventures sports to delve in India:

1,2,3 BUNGEEE IN RISHIKESH

Rishikesh is a hub for adventure tourism. There is a myriad of options here for that adrenaline to pump through your veins. So far, India’s highest bungee jumping (about 83-84 meters) is perched up here. One can also indulge in small hiking trails, ziplining, giant swing, river rafting here. rishikesh tourism

While Rishikesh is the ideal destination for bungee jumping, one can enjoy the sport in Goa, Lonavala and few other places.

TREK UP IN HE HIMALAYS!

Mountains calling! The scenic valleys and hills in the northern region of India not offer a retreat from the summer heat, but also have multiple trekking trails for all sorts of trekkers. IT is a trekker’s paradise. Uttarakhand, Himachal are the top destinations in India to put on those hiking shoes and trek away!

SCUBA DIVE IN ANDAMAN

Exploring the hues of blue under the water is a wholesome experience. The life that swims under the calming oceans and seas is burst of colours. How do we explore? Scuba diving! While this is still an emerging sport in India, the vast and mesmerising coastline of India furnishes scub divers with a breath taking views of corals, fishes and the large marine life. Andaman is the ideal destination to dive into the world of marines.

PARASAILING IN GOA

Flying above the water can be experienced at almost cities in India where there are beaches. But for the authentic and best experience, Goa surpasses all others. This most loved destinations amongst travellers also offers multiple water sports like flyboarding, jet skiing, banana boat rides.

PARAGLIDING IN BIR BILLING

Do you have a fantasy to take a dive from the top of a mountain and fly above the lands conquering the skies? Bir Billing is the destination to get your dreams come true. It is a beautiful village in Himachal and is also called as the paragliding capital of India. From short, medium to long flights, tourist have option to choose from.

RIVER RAFTING IN RISHIKESH

This is one of the much sought after adventure sports Rowing and splashing through those extremely thrilling whirpools is one experience of a lifetime. Navigating through those rapids and long stretches with your gang is a must if you haven’t already. Rishikesh again tops the charts for river rafting.

Have you guts? then what are you waiting for? Time to check off few boxes off the list!

