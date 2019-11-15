New Delhi: Since 1990, a workshop is being run by Ramnajmabhoomui Nyas in Karsewakpuram in Ayodhya. But it’s only after the landmark verdict of the Supreme Court that the workshop has been seeing a lot of visitors.

According to reports, the workshop for the Ram temple was started by the VHP in 1990, when Mulayam Singh Yadav was the chief minister. VHP claimed that 1.25 lakh cubic feet of stone has been carved.

“On Saturday night, a lot of people visited the workshop and the number has only multiplied over the next few days. Normally, about 1,000 people visit the workshop everyday. The number has now risen to nearly 5,000. The Karsewakpuram workshop has become a big tourist attraction,” VHP spokesperson Sharad Sharma said, as quoted by PTI. The verdict came on November 9, Saturday.

The UP government wants to build Ayodhya as the the biggest religious destination — second Varanasi. An Ayodhya Tirtha Development Board may be set up to take this task further.

Ayodhya already has two big projects lined up — Ayodhya airport and the Lord Ram Statue. The statue will be the world’s tallest one.

More than 285 acres of land have been already acquired for the airport which will be named after Ram. The state government has also started the process of acquiring land for the proposed 221 metres Lord Ram statue.

A cruise on the Saryu river is also proposed, which will provide a scenic view to tourists and devotees who come to Ayodhya. Meanwhile, five-star hotels and resorts are also expected to come up in the temple town, said a News18 report.

A proposal to include 41 nearby villages into Ayodhya has also been sent to the government by the Ayodhya Municipal Corporation. Earlier the proposal was to include only 22 villages.

(With agency inputs)