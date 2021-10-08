New Delhi: A day after the UK relaxed travel guidelines for Indian passengers after recognizing COVISHIELD, the Ministry of External Affairs Minister on Friday said Hungary has agreed to recognize India’s COVID vaccine certificate. Taking to Twitter, MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said the move will facilitate mobility for education, business, tourism and beyond.Also Read - Over 35 Students Of Navodaya Vidyalaya Test Covid Positive In Himachal’s Hamirpur | Details Here

"Mutual recognition of Covid-19 vaccination certificates begins! India and Hungary agree to recognize each other's Covid-19 vaccination certificates. Will facilitate mobility for education, business, tourism and beyond," he said in a tweet.