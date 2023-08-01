Home

Travel

Agumbe, Karnataka: Where Cherrapunji Meets the Western Ghats| 3 Reasons Why You Should Visit The Place

Agumbe, Karnataka: Where Cherrapunji Meets the Western Ghats| 3 Reasons Why You Should Visit The Place

If you are looking for a place to escape the hustle and bustle of city life, Agumbe is the perfect destination.

During the monsoon, Agumbe comes alive with the sound of raindrops, the chirping of birds, and the calls of wild animals. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

New Delhi: Monsoons are a time of renewal and rejuvenation, and there is no better place to experience them than in Agumbe. Nestled in the Western Ghats, Agumbe is known as the “Cherrapunji of the South” for its abundant rainfall. But Agumbe is more than just a wet place. It is also a lush, green paradise with towering mountains, cascading waterfalls, and dense forests.

Trending Now

During the monsoon, Agumbe comes alive with the sound of raindrops, the chirping of birds, and the calls of wild animals. The forests are teeming with life, and the air is filled with the sweet smell of wet earth.

Agumbe: A Perfect Destination In The Western Ghats

If you are looking for a place to escape the hustle and bustle of city life, Agumbe is the perfect destination. Here, you can relax in the peace and quiet of nature, go on hikes and treks, explore the rainforest, and enjoy the beauty of the monsoon.

Agumbe is a hill station in Karnataka, located on a mountain pass that connects the plains with the coastal region. It is covered with lush forests, sparkling streams, and waterfalls, making it a beautiful and serene place. Agumbe receives an average rainfall of about 8000 mm, which is why it is known as the “Cherrapunji of South India.” The sunset from Agumbe is a sight to behold, as it offers a clear view of the Arabian Sea.

The world-famous herpetologist Romulus Whitaker has set up a tropical research station in Agumbe called the Agumbe Rainforest Research Station (ARRS). The ARRS studies the endangered King Cobra species, which is one of the major attractions of Agumbe. The famous TV serial “Malgudi Days” was also shot in Agumbe, as per Karnataka Tourism.

Places To Visit In Agumbe

Agumbe is a hill station in Karnataka that is known for its lush greenery, abundant rainfall, and stunning sunsets. It is a perfect place to visit for a weekend getaway with friends or family. In addition to Agumbe, there are many other nearby attractions that you can visit, such as Kundadri Hills, Sringeri, and Kuppalli. These places offer stunning views, temples, waterfalls, wildlife, and adventure activities. So pack your bags and start planning your trip to Agumbe today!

Reasons To Visit Agumbe:

Here are some of the reasons why you should visit Agumbe:

Sunset: The sunset from Agumbe is a sight to behold. The sun sets over the Arabian Sea, creating a spectacular display of colors. You can enjoy the sunset from the dedicated viewing deck or from one of the many vantage points around town.

The sunset from Agumbe is a sight to behold. The sun sets over the Arabian Sea, creating a spectacular display of colors. You can enjoy the sunset from the dedicated viewing deck or from one of the many vantage points around town. Trekking: Agumbe is a great place for trekking. There are many trails to choose from, ranging from easy to challenging. You can trek through the rainforest, to waterfalls, or to the top of the hills.

Agumbe is a great place for trekking. There are many trails to choose from, ranging from easy to challenging. You can trek through the rainforest, to waterfalls, or to the top of the hills. Hairpin bends: The road to Agumbe is famous for its 14 hairpin bends. It is a challenge to drive up and down the hill, but the views are worth it. If you are not comfortable driving, you can take a bus or jeep.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Articles News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES