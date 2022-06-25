World’s longest river journey: The vastness of the ocean, the calmness of the sound of waves, the deep blue skies, and us. Ah! what a journey it would be. Waterways often take a lot of time to travel but those long sea expeditions are a wholesome experience in themselves. Speaking of sea travels, for the first in India, an Indian cruise is all set to sail on the world’s longest river journey this year in December.Also Read - History On Wheels! Exploring Indian Cultures on These Heritage Trains

The Antara Ganga Vilas ship, a luxury Indian cruise will embark on a unique voyage of 51 days and will sail on the waters of river Ganges and the Brahmaputra passing through 5 states, 27 rivers, and 2 countries. The cruise will begin from Kashi, Uttar Pradesh, and will only anchor finally for the journey in Dilburgh, Assam.

This odyssey through the waters is going to be one of a kind journey where the tourists will get an opportunity to witness and explore the rich South Asian culture. This leisure trip will take you through some of the finest cultures, tradtions, and historical sites as well.

Key features

One pit stop for all- nature enthusiasts, traditions and culture oriented tourists, history buffs – all and the ones who fall under “none of the above” will be able to experience it all in one opulent cruise

Don’t worry, you will not have to be on waters for 51 days. Tourist will have the option to ‘hop on-hop off’. They can travel and purchase tickets only for a particular destination and hop off to their own journeys ahead

There will be both on-sit and off site experience for the travelers to soak in the South Asian beauty

This long cruise is also named as the The Grand Cruise. The full itinerary details will be revealed later. So far, the passengers will be taken through the UNESCO accredited sites like Sundarbans and eventually, wad through the forests to enter the next country, Bangladesh. Dhak, Barisal, Bagerghat are some of the other places that the ship will briefly take a halt at and let the tourists relish the grandeur of these cities

A comprehensive and detailed cultural and historical route has been planned by the coordination of both the countries and the travel bugs will definitely have a time of their life amidst depths of the ocean. A journey to behold.

All aboard!