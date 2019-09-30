New Delhi: As the festive season has set in, all carriers are offering attractive sales. The Air India is offering a 25 per cent discount on domestic flight tickets under a new campaign named Ghumo India Family fare. According to the website of the national carrier, bookings can be made till March 31, 2020. Families travelling together will get discounted tickets.

According to the carrier, a minimum family of three and a maximum of six members on domestic return travel can avail this discount, the airline said. The offer is valid for the family of a minimum of three members comprising spouse, children and head of the family. The family must travel together for the entire journey to avail the offer. The offer is not applicable on one-way travel, Air India said.

#FlyAI : Air India linked Dehradun with Varanasi today. The flight was flagged off by CM Uttarakhand

Shri Trivendra Singh Rawat, Uttarakhand state minister Mr Shamim Alam and MP Smt Rajlakshmi amidst a lot of enthusiasm at Jolly Grant airport . pic.twitter.com/FIWlWcebnA — Air India (@airindiain) September 28, 2019

The minimum stay should be for two days in order to avail of this discount. Proof of family identification such as passport, any other government-issued document indicating the family members name, Aadhaar Card etc. is required to be checked. Individual photo identification will also be verified at the time of check-in, the airline said.

Normal fare rules are applicable for date change, cancellation and refund.

Air India has also launched a flight between Dehradun and Varanasi. The flight will operate twice a week on Wednesdays and Saturdays.